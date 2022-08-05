Close menu

Maxwel Cornet: West Ham sign Ivory Coast winger from Burnley

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .

Maxwel Cornet
Cornet scored nine goals in 28 appearances in all competitions for Burnley last season.

West Ham have signed Ivory Coast winger Maxwel Cornet from Burnley on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee after paying his £17.5m release clause.

The 25-year-old arrived at Turf Moor from Lyon last August for £12.85m.

He was Burnley's top scorer last season with nine goals in 28 appearances as the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League.

Cornet spent seven and a half seasons at Lyon, playing 252 games and scoring 51 goals for the Ligue 1 club.

Cornet, who can play as a left-winger, wing-back or full-back, has a further one-year option on his contract.

"It's a new step for me to join this big club and I'm really happy to be here, to be part of the project for the club. I'm just excited to start," said Cornetexternal-link, who has scored six goals in 29 appearances for Ivory Coast.

"Everyone knows the level here in the Premier League is very high and I want to play here for that, so I'm really happy to be here for the next stage in my career."

Cornet becomes West Ham's fifth signing of the summer after striker Gianluca Scamacca, defender Nayef Aguerd, midfielder Flynn Downes, and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Hammers boss David Moyes said: "He is a versatile player with good experience, both in the Premier League and in European football, and will add strength and quality to our squad.

"He made a big impact with his performances for Burnley last season and he has impressed me with his desire to improve and challenge himself further here at West Ham."

  • Comment posted by Lighthouseman, today at 20:10

    If we could add Watfords Sarr as well. These two together would give a lot of pace. Plus, good rotational squad additions.

  • Comment posted by D M BROWN, today at 20:10

    Practice your penalties, see you in the Championship

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 20:07

    I am glad we have built our squad up lets hope they can all gel.

    Love the job moyes has done so far

  • Comment posted by MrFootballeXpert, today at 20:06

    West Ham fans better hope he doesn't take any penalties for them. This idiot will skip and dance before he kicks the ball only to put it wide.

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 20:07

      andrew replied:
      Wrong! The guy is better than that

  • Comment posted by john, today at 20:05

    Good signing for West Ham at reasonable price..can only improve with Moyes management.

  • Comment posted by FootOfDavros, today at 20:05

    "West Ham have signed Ivory Coast winger Maxwel Cornet from Burnley on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee after paying his £17.5m release clause."

    Spot the deliberate mistake!

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 20:02

    Such irritants

  • Comment posted by paul smith , today at 20:01

    Great business by Burnley he struggles with injuries and cold weather I would be shocked if he starts more than 10 games this season.

  • Comment posted by Happy Hammer, today at 20:00

    Another seemingly good addition, can we still land Kostic? That really will make it a decent transfer window.

  • Comment posted by Patrick, today at 19:59

    Cornet for £17.5m, or Cucurella for £60m? West Ham got a great deal, Chelsea got ripped off

  • Comment posted by Karen, today at 19:59

    I think this is a really good signing. He was a stand out for Burnley and offers a real threat. I was thinking the Hammers might struggle a little (still top 10 like) but if they can get a back up strike on loan at least they should still be fighting for top 6.

    An interesting season ahead.

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 20:02

      andrew replied:
      Cornet can play as a striker or anywhere on the left ..he gives you options..with pace

  • Comment posted by franner, today at 19:58

    Hope Cornet has a good Season and No melt downs .West Ham might win one the cups this season .

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 19:58

    He scored a goal every three games for Burnley. If he can do the same at West Ham, job done.

    • Reply posted by john, today at 20:06

      john replied:
      in a bad team as well

  • Comment posted by Etta Currie, today at 19:57

    This is the classic “ under the radar” buy. I’m expecting a lot for this lad and the hammers.

  • Comment posted by SLR, today at 19:55

    Now you just need a flugel horn and a trumpet to complete a fine ensemble.

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 19:55

    Is this a definite signing or another false news signing like Onana

    • Reply posted by Mr B, today at 20:05

      Mr B replied:
      Read the article it tells you

  • Comment posted by jimbo chumba, today at 19:55

    Good signing, much better than onana to be fair. Proven in the PL and has played a lot of games for a solid club in lyon. Most wingers would have struggled to score 9 goals for Burnley last year (no disrespect) and can also cover at left back. Do we need onana with rice and soucek?

  • Comment posted by Hammersandwich, today at 19:53

    General consensus of opinion was WH needed to sign 6 players this summer. I think Downes was a signing of opportunity so I think it's fair to say we signed 4 of the 6 and all 4 will probably be starters when settled in etc. A LB and a DM should be signings 5 and 6 also as starters. That would be a good summer IMHO. Striker on loan (Broja??) would be icing on the cake and give good squad balance.⚒️

  • Comment posted by anyonebutengland, today at 19:51

    Why oh why do players ever sign for west ham. Will never win a thing. Clown in charge and talentless team

    • Reply posted by napoleons army, today at 19:54

      napoleons army replied:
      Did you mean to say tottenham??

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 19:50

    Great signing.

