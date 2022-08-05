Last updated on .From the section United States Major League Soccer

Benteke scored his 18th Belgium goal against Burkina Faso in March

DC United have signed Belgium striker Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace.

The 31-year-old joins the Major League Soccer side on a two-and-a-half-year deal, with the club having an option for 2025.

He has spent the past 10 seasons in the Premier League with Aston Villa, Liverpool and Palace, where he had another year on his contract.

"Christian is a top player who has played at the highest level for a long time," said United coach Wayne Rooney.

"His experience and ability to score goals and help the team will be invaluable. It's exciting for the team and myself to get him in and playing. He will make a huge difference."

Benteke has scored 86 goals from 280 Premier League appearances since joining Aston Villa from Genk in 2012.

His best tally in a single Premier League season was 19 in 2012-13 and he earned a £32.5m move to Liverpool in 2015.

Palace then paid a club-record £27m to sign Benteke the following summer and he continued to represent Belgium, scoring 18 goals in 45 internationals.

Rooney returned to DC United as coach last month and has also signed Jamaica winger Ravel Morrison, who played under him at Derby County last season.

"Being able to bring in a world-class player of Christian's calibre is a huge testament to what's going on behind the scenes at the club and our ability to draw top talent globally," said Dave Kasper, United's president of soccer operations.

"We have been extremely active in the transfer window, bringing in six players, and since Wayne Rooney's appointment as our head coach we believe we have made major steps in putting together a roster that can both make a push to finish this season strong and build a foundation for us moving forward."

