Christian Benteke: MLS side DC United sign Crystal Palace and Belgium striker

Last updated on .From the section United States Major League Soccercomments9

Christian Benteke celebrating a goal for Belgium against Burkina Faso in March 2022
Benteke scored his 18th Belgium goal against Burkina Faso in March

DC United have signed Belgium striker Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace.

The 31-year-old joins the Major League Soccer side on a two-and-a-half-year deal, with the club having an option for 2025.

He has spent the past 10 seasons in the Premier League with Aston Villa, Liverpool and Palace, where he had another year on his contract.

"Christian is a top player who has played at the highest level for a long time," said United coach Wayne Rooney.

"His experience and ability to score goals and help the team will be invaluable. It's exciting for the team and myself to get him in and playing. He will make a huge difference."

Benteke has scored 86 goals from 280 Premier League appearances since joining Aston Villa from Genk in 2012.

His best tally in a single Premier League season was 19 in 2012-13 and he earned a £32.5m move to Liverpool in 2015.

Palace then paid a club-record £27m to sign Benteke the following summer and he continued to represent Belgium, scoring 18 goals in 45 internationals.

Rooney returned to DC United as coach last month and has also signed Jamaica winger Ravel Morrison, who played under him at Derby County last season.

"Being able to bring in a world-class player of Christian's calibre is a huge testament to what's going on behind the scenes at the club and our ability to draw top talent globally," said Dave Kasper, United's president of soccer operations.

"We have been extremely active in the transfer window, bringing in six players, and since Wayne Rooney's appointment as our head coach we believe we have made major steps in putting together a roster that can both make a push to finish this season strong and build a foundation for us moving forward."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by The Earl of Chutney, today at 20:22

    DC Utd, the Royston Vasey of football.
    You'll never leave......!

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 20:22

    Wayne Rooney and older 'players'....no surprise?

    • Reply posted by common sense, today at 20:23

      common sense replied:
      Yep Wayne seems to like the old ones!

  • Comment posted by spotty Dave, today at 20:18

    phew that was close,thought my club was gonna buy him

  • Comment posted by Everybody we know loves Fabinho, today at 20:14

    The only thing more ridiculous than the fee Liverpool paid for him was the one Palace subsequently paid.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Clavin, today at 20:12

    He was never a top player.Half retired now fully!

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 20:11

    We’ll hopefully get some more US football coverage now WR is back stateside. Interesting to see how Ravel Morrison gets on. WR seemed to get a lot out of him at Derby

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 20:20

      Jim replied:
      Morrison has wasted his talent wherever he has been.

  • Comment posted by MrFootballeXpert, today at 20:10

    Only any good at the Villa. Completely forgot he played for Liverpool and didn't do a fat lot for Palace. He would struggle playing for the dog n duck on a wet Sunday morning.

