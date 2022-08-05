Close menu

Tennai Watson: MK Dons defender faces spell on sidelines after surgery

Last updated on

Tennai Watson
Tennai Watson joined MK Dons from Reading in the summer of 2021

MK Dons defender Tennai Watson is facing a spell on the sidelines following hamstring surgery.

The 25-year-old had to go off during a pre-season friendly against Cheltenham and missed Saturday's season-opening 1-0 defeat at Cambridge United.

Watson played 36 games last season to help the Dons reach the play-offs.

"He's had surgery so he's out for a little while. It's unfortunate as he was looking strong in pre-season," said head coach Liam Manning.

"He'll get back as and when - it's important we look after him and make sure we do everything properly and not rush him back," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"He's such a big part of what we do."

The Dons have also lost midfielder Josh McEachran, who had to go off after 37 minutes against Cambridge with a groin injury.

He will miss the club's first home League One game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

