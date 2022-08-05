Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Tennai Watson joined MK Dons from Reading in the summer of 2021

MK Dons defender Tennai Watson is facing a spell on the sidelines following hamstring surgery.

The 25-year-old had to go off during a pre-season friendly against Cheltenham and missed Saturday's season-opening 1-0 defeat at Cambridge United.

Watson played 36 games last season to help the Dons reach the play-offs.

"He's had surgery so he's out for a little while. It's unfortunate as he was looking strong in pre-season," said head coach Liam Manning.

"He'll get back as and when - it's important we look after him and make sure we do everything properly and not rush him back," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"He's such a big part of what we do."

The Dons have also lost midfielder Josh McEachran, who had to go off after 37 minutes against Cambridge with a groin injury.

He will miss the club's first home League One game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.