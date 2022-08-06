Test your knowledge of the SWPL and its clubs ahead of the new season
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
|SWPL1: Rangers v Glasgow Women
|Venue: Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld Date: Sunday, 7 August Time: 16:00 BST
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC Sport website, app & iPlayer. Highlights of all SWPL games on BBC Scotland on Monday at 19:00
A new season - and a new era - begins in the SWPL1 on Sunday, with Rangers the team to topple after their first title success.
Test your knowledge of the Scottish women's game and its clubs ahead of the big kick-off.