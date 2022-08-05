Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Klopp's side beat Manchester City in the Community Shield last week

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has compared fixture congestion to climate change, saying it is an issue football's leaders have not acted upon.

This Premier League season will include a winter break to accommodate the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Klopp said: "When we start talking about it I really get angry.

"It is like with the climate. We all know we have to change but people are like 'what do we have to do?'. I'm in that as well, no doubt about that."

The World Cup takes place from 21 November to 18 December and no Premier League games will be played between 13 November and 25 December.

"The problem is the players that play the World Cup. It's just not OK," said Klopp.

"If you reach the semi-final then you are already quite busy and then the rest starts a week later.

"My problem is that as much as everyone knows that it is not right, nobody talks often enough about it that it will be changed. Something has to change."

The UK experienced record temperatures in July, which leading scientists say would have been "almost impossible" without human-induced climate change.

Klopp has previously spoken about the demands placed on players and urged Fifa, Uefa, the Premier League and the Football Association to discuss the issue.

"There must be one meeting where they all sit together and the only subject should be the most important part of this game - the players. That didn't happen yet," he said.

"This World Cup happens at the wrong moment for the wrong reasons, but everything is fine."

Liverpool will open their Premier League campaign against Fulham at 12:30 BST on Saturday.

They are without forward Diogo Jota, centre-back Ibrahima Konate, midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones, keeper Caoimhin Kelleher and left-back Kostas Tsimikas for the game because of injury, while midfielder Naby Keita is a doubt.

"We have too many injuries but, at the moment, nothing changed [with the transfer market]," said Klopp.

"The transfer window is still open but the plans do not go in that direction."