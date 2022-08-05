Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time in 23 years

Nottingham Forest have been charged by the Football Association after their fans invaded the pitch following their Championship play-off semi-final last season.

Forest beat Sheffield United on penalties at the City Ground after the two-legged tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

A Forest fan was jailed for headbutting Blades captain Billy Sharp.

"Nottingham Forest has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20," an FA statement read.

"It is alleged that Nottingham Forest FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area, following the completion of the fixture."

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie will stand trial in December over allegations he assaulted a fan during the pitch invasion.

An assault charge brought against Blades forward Rhian Brewster following the game was dropped last week.