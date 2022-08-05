Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's another four-two split of games for the second weekend of Scottish Premiership fixtures in season 2022-23.

Every team that was at home last week is away this weekend and vice versa. Here's the team news and stats...

Aberdeen v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00BST)

Loan defender Liam Scales returns to Aberdeen's squad for the visit of St Mirren after being ineligible against parent club Celtic. Connor Barron and Jack MacKenzie remain out.

St Mirren's Mark O'Hara misses out because of concussion protocols but attacker Greg Kiltie returns from suspension. Defenders Marcus Fraser and Scott Tanser will be assessed.

Did you know? St Mirren have not won on 13 visits to Pittodrie Stadium since a penalty shoot-out success in the League Cup after a 2-2 draw in October 2012.

Motherwell v St Johnstone (15:00)

Motherwell will assess Paul McGinn's fitness after he went off with a facial injury against St Mirren last weekend while fellow defender Ricki Lamie and midfielder Callum Slattery are suspended. Nathan McGinley remains out.

St Johnstone will have Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford back in their squad following injury. Murray Davidson is suspended and Callum Booth, Tony Gallacher, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon remain out.

Did you know? Motherwell have won four of their past five home league games against St Johnstone, keeping a clean sheet in each such win.

Rangers v Kilmarnock (15:00)

Striker Alfredo Morelos will be in Rangers' squad for Saturday's visit of Kilmarnock after missing the matches against Livingston and Union Saint Gilloise. Ryan Kent and John Souttar missed the latter of those games, along with long-term absentees Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander.

Kilmarnock have new signing Jeriel Dorsett in their squad while fellow loan defender Lewis Mayo is ineligible against his parent club. Goalkeeper Zach Hemmings and outfield players Scott Robinson and Chris Stokes are injured.

Did you know? Rangers have only lost one of their past 26 home games, drawing four of them, their lone defeat coming against Celtic in the Premiership in April.

Ross County v Celtic (15:00)

Ross County will be without William Akio for the visit of Celtic after having surgery on a knee injury.

Celtic are without midfielders Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi. Defender Carl Starfelt has been in training and is available after missing out last weekend.

Did you know? Celtic won all four matches against Ross County last season after the Dingwall side recorded only their second-ever victory over Saturday's visitors - by 1-0 at home in February 2021.

Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian (Sun, 12:00)

Hibernian captain Paul Hanlon played in a development match during the week and the defender could return in Sunday's Edinburgh derby but Kyle Magennis, Aiden McGeady, Demi Mitchell, Kevin Nisbet, Lewis Stevenson and Jair Tavares are all missing.

Heart of Midlothian will assess defender Stephen Kingsley after he trained with the squad on Friday. Nathaniel Atkinson is available following a bout of illness.

Did you know? Hearts are unbeaten in six Edinburgh derbies, winning four of them, since Hibs won 2-0 at Tynecastle in December 2019 and have not lost on their latest five visits to Easter Road.

Dundee United v Livingston (15:00)

Dundee United are waiting on a work permit for Aziz Behich while there is a question mark over the fitness of fellow left-back Scott McMann. Midfielder Peter Pawlett is missing.

Livingston will be without Tom Parkes for most of the season and though fellow defender Morgan Boyes is close to recovering from an ankle problem, he will not be ready in time for Sunday.

Did you know? Livingston were unbeaten in three meetings with United last season, winning the latest two, including December's visit to Tannadice.

