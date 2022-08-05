Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

It's an opportunity I couldn't turn down - Wade

Northern Ireland internationals Jackie Burns and Lauren Wade have signed for Women's Super League club Reading after impressing at Euro 2022.

Burns, 25, who has won 41 international caps, moves to Reading from Swedish side BK Häcken.

She made a string of fine saves in last month in Northern Ireland's first major tournament appearance in England.

Winger Wade joins the WSL side from Irish Women's Premiership champions Glentoran.

"It all happened very quickly off the back of the Euros - it's been a mad couple of days but I'm delighted to be here," said Wade of her WSL switch.

"They had watched all three NI games at the Euros and it's a move I felt I couldn't turn down."

Wade signed for a second spell with Glentoran in March 2021, having previously played for Glasgow City in Scotland and in the Women's Champions League.

She fulfils an ambition of playing in England by signing for Reading.

"I was playing for Glentoran, at home, and felt really settled, but I've always wanted to play in England and off the back of the Euros it's the icing on the cake," she told BBC Sport NI.

"Glentoran is my home club, we are all like one big family and they have done so much for me.

"I just want to thank them and they will support me on this journey.

"Since coming home from the Euros all the boy and girls have recognised us and want their photos taken with us so it's nice to be that role model for kids.

"As a Manchester United fan, I'm particularly looking forward to playing United, but also the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal."

Wade marked her final game for Women's Premiership champions Glentoran by scoring a hat-trick in their 7-0 win over Derry City on 1 June.

Jackie Burns is Northern Ireland's first-choice goalkeeper

Burns has also played for Belfast team Glentoran and US college side Carson-Newman Eagles.

She started in all three of Northern Ireland's group games at Euro 2022, which included a defeat by eventual champions England.

She made her international debut in 2013 at the age of 16 in a friendly against the Netherlands.

Burns came through the ranks at Cookstown Youth and Mid-Ulster Ladies before securing a scholarship with Carson-Newman University in 2016.

In 2017 she was part of the Eagles team that made it to the national championship game in the US for the first time in the university's history, alongside international team-mate Wade.

She joined Glentoran in 2020 and helped them win the Women's Premiership title, League Cup, Women's Irish Cup and County Antrim Cup before moving to BK Häcken in March.

