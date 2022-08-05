Darrell Clarke signed a new five-year contact after steering Port Vale to promotion last season

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke says his search for more signings has been so intense he "might as well have my phone taped to my ear".

Clarke, 44, has agreed deals with six players so far this summer as Vale start life back in League One this season.

With four defenders and two midfielders recruited, Clarke wants to add a striker and goalkeeper to the list.

"We've got things in the pipeline," Clarke told BBC Radio Stoke.

"It's not as easy as that - we've had things in the pipeline before and it's not happened."

Having won their place back in League One after their play-off final victory over Mansfield, Clarke has been busy moulding his squad for its first campaign in the third tier since 2016-17. They began with a 2-1 win against Fleetwood Town in their opening game.

Lewis Cass, Funso Ojo, Gavin Massey, Derek Agyakwa, Will Forrester and Thierry Small have all joined, while goalkeeper Aiden Stone and striker Jamie Proctor have agreed new terms.

Clarke says the club will press on with trying to do business until the transfer window closes on 1 September.

"It's been constant - every single day. I might as well have my phone taped to my ear and it's the same with the recruitment team," he said.

"We'll get the right ones at the right price. People are probably bored of hearing it but there will be a couple in before the end of the window."

Clarke wants players who 'care'

With Proctor and James Wilson Vale's only out-and-out strikers, Clarke wants another centre-forward and back-up to Stone, after Lucas Covolan's loan to Chesterfield.

"It's not a secret to know where we're looking - the top end of the pitch and a goalkeeper," he said.

"We need to get the right fit for those positions. I could bring any centre-forward to appease people but it has to be in the way we've recruited people in the last 18 months. Centre-forwards are never easy to get hold of.

"I know Rory Holden can play through the middle as well but we need to strengthen that area with a couple more options.

"We need to make sure the players are coming here for the right reasons and not financial gain. We've worked hard to get to where we have and we have a set of players that care - we need to continue that."