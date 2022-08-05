Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton is in his second full season in charge of the club

Bristol Rovers need eight new signings this summer after "clearing the decks" of players who are no longer needed, says manager Joey Barton.

Winger Alex Rodman, midfielder Zain Westbrooke and defender Trevor Clarke have all been told they are likely to have played their last matches.

Six players have been promoted from the club's academy to the first-team.

Rovers lost the opening match of their League One campaign 2-1 at home to Forest Green Rovers.

"We've got to clear the decks really, so I've decided that some boys who haven't got a future here, there's no point dragging it on," Barton told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We're short at the minute but we keep turning to guys who aren't going to have an impact on our group and I much prefer to open the pathway for the next generation.

"While those senior players are around you lean on them because you go, 'ok, it's better than throwing the kids in at the deep end' and Saturday's game for me was a kind of line drawn in the sand of clearing out the group."

Rodman, 35, joined Bristol Rovers in 2018 and has made more than 70 appearances for the club.

Westbrooke, 25, signed in 2020 but spent the second half of last season on loan at Stevenage, while Clarke was signed by Barton last summer from Rotherham United but played just seven times in the league.

"I just don't think it's fair to carry them down a track with us when they're not going to be part of our future," Barton continued.

"That allows us to bring six young boys across from the academy who are raw, who are young but are full of potential, and I'd much prefer to give those guys the reps than keep turning to people who - for no fault of their own, they're all good lads - but they just don't have the skillset that I require for us to move forward with them."

Rovers, who are back in League One this season, have brought in four players so far this transfer window on permanent deals; striker John Marquis, defenders James Connolly and James Gibbons and midfielder Jordan Rossiter.

Rossiter picked up an injury in the defeat by Forest Green and will miss "a couple" of games. Barton said at least eight more signings are needed before the window closes on 1 September.

"We've got some quality in the building and I know from last year and my time in coaching, it is just one or two players and before you know it the group looks markedly differently," added Barton, whose side travel to Burton Albion on Saturday.

"We've got a good foundation to build off, we just don't have enough of them at the moment.

"Luckily we've still got 20-odd days in the market and, as I say again, things are progressing. Whether they progress quick enough to have people in the match-day squad, I'm not sure, but we're certainly down the line with a couple of loan players."