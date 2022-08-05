Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea have signed Spain defender Marc Cucurella from Brighton on a six-year contract.

The 24-year-old left-back scored one goal in 38 games in his only season for the Seagulls after joining from Getafe.

"I'm really happy. It's a big opportunity for me to join one of the best clubs in the world," said Cucurella.

"I'm going to work hard to be happy here and help the team."

