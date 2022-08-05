Close menu

Question of Sport quiz: How will you get on in our Premier League opening-weekend quiz?

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The Premier League is back!

The new season kicks off with Crystal Palace v Arsenal on Friday, but how much do you remember about previous opening days?

Test your knowledge in this week's Question of Sport quiz.

Catch up on Question of Sport on BBC iPlayer.

