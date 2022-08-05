Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Boyle, Rogic, Adams, Bouanga, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Ajax, Bassey
Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Southampton over signing 26-year-old Scotland striker Che Adams. (Football Insider)
Rangers are among a number of clubs, also including Anderlecht and Club Brugge, monitoring Gabon winger Denis Bouanga's situation with the 27-year-old expected to leave St Etienne after their relegation from Ligue 1 and with an offer from Los Angeles already rejected, according to Le 10 Sport. (The Scotsman)
Tom Rogic, the 29-year-old Australia midfielder freed by Celtic this summer, is poised to reunite with former Parkhead manager Neil Lennon at Omonia Nicosia and has already arrived to negotiate a contract with the Cypriot top-flight club. (Protathlima)
Injured new Hibernian signing Aidan McGeady believes that the Edinburgh club's attempt to re-sign fellow winger Martin Boyle from Al Faisaly is being held up over "an issue with something he's owed from the Saudi club". (Scottish Daily Express)
Heart of Midlothian are in the transfer market for a pacey striker to complement Lawrence Shankland, the Scotland international signed this summer from Beerschot. (Daily Record)
Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey has admitted he had options to return to English football this summer but preferred to join Ajax for a record transfer fee from Rangers. (Scottish Daily Express)
Rangers could be set for a link with Chilean club Rangers de Talca, who were founded by an exiled Scotsman 119 years ago and named after the Ibrox outfit, with a delegation from the South Americans set to arrive for talks in Scotland this week in a trip financially backed by former striker Sebastian Rozental. (The Herald)
Former Livingston and Motherwell midfielder Robbie Crawford, the 28-year-old who has been released by Partick Thistle, is on trial with Dunfermline Athletic. (The Courier)