Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Southampton over signing 26-year-old Scotland striker Che Adams. (Football Insider) external-link

Rangers are among a number of clubs, also including Anderlecht and Club Brugge, monitoring Gabon winger Denis Bouanga's situation with the 27-year-old expected to leave St Etienne after their relegation from Ligue 1 and with an offer from Los Angeles already rejected, according to Le 10 Sport. (The Scotsman) external-link

Tom Rogic, the 29-year-old Australia midfielder freed by Celtic this summer, is poised to reunite with former Parkhead manager Neil Lennon at Omonia Nicosia and has already arrived to negotiate a contract with the Cypriot top-flight club. (Protathlima) external-link

Injured new Hibernian signing Aidan McGeady believes that the Edinburgh club's attempt to re-sign fellow winger Martin Boyle from Al Faisaly is being held up over "an issue with something he's owed from the Saudi club". (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Heart of Midlothian are in the transfer market for a pacey striker to complement Lawrence Shankland, the Scotland international signed this summer from Beerschot. (Daily Record) external-link

Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey has admitted he had options to return to English football this summer but preferred to join Ajax for a record transfer fee from Rangers. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Rangers could be set for a link with Chilean club Rangers de Talca, who were founded by an exiled Scotsman 119 years ago and named after the Ibrox outfit, with a delegation from the South Americans set to arrive for talks in Scotland this week in a trip financially backed by former striker Sebastian Rozental. (The Herald) external-link