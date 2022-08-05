Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Newcastle appointed Eddie Howe in November 2021, shortly after the Saudi-backed takeover of the club

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has insisted the club's spending will be limited for "years" despite the wealth of the club's Saudi-backed owners.

The £305m takeover of Newcastle was completed in October 2021 and the club spent £85m on transfers in January.

This summer the club have invested £32m in Sven Botman, £15m in Matt Targett and have signed goalkeeper Nick Pope for an undisclosed fee.

But Howe says it is wrong to assume the club can "sign whoever we want".

"Financial Fair Play will impact us, will continue to impact us, I think, for a number of years," Howe said.

"We haven't got the free rein, the free hand that maybe has been perceived in the media, that we can go and sign whoever we want and pay extortionate fees and wages."

Newcastle are hoping to buy an attacking player before the transfer window closes, having made a bid for Leicester's James Maddison understood to be between £40m and £50m.

They had also been in talks to sign Stade de Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, who has since joined Paris St-Germain on loan.

"We're having to be creative and smart and try to make the right additions with the financial restraints that we have," Howe said.

In January, Kieran Trippier became the fist club's signing under the new owners, followed by the arrivals of Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn.