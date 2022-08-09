Close menu

Amadou Onana: Everton sign Lille midfielder for £33m

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments32

Amadou Onana
Onana has won one cap for Belgium

Everton have signed Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille for £33m.

The 20-year-old was at Goodison Park on Saturday to watch Everton's 1-0 defeat by Chelsea in their opening Premier League game of the season.

West Ham were also interested in Onana and had agreed a fee for the player.

"It feels great to join Everton," he told EvertonTV. "I know it's a big, big club, one of the biggest in England. It's something I want to be part of for many years."

Onana becomes Everton's fifth signing of the summer after James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and loan pair Ruben Vinagre and Conor Coady.

Onana, who made his Belgium debut against the Netherlands in June, said Everton manager Frank Lampard was a key figure in his decision to move.

"Everyone here showed they really wanted me and they have a plan for me," he said.

"I really appreciated the talks I had with the manager and director of football (Kevin Thelwell). They told me how they wanted me to play and I enjoyed it.

"The manager played at the highest level, won many things and was a midfielder too. It means a lot to have interest from him and I think he can teach me many things.

"They both have a lot of ambition and that's the type of guy I am, so it matches."

Lampard said: "Amadou is a player we were really keen to bring to Everton.

"He has many great qualities to help strengthen our midfield and, at just 20 years old, has massive potential to get even better.

"I spoke to him about why Everton was the right club for him and we're all looking forward to him showing what he can bring to the team."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

How to follow Everton on the BBC bannerEverton banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

38 comments

  • Comment posted by Riquelme, today at 14:04

    If he doesn't know the capital city of Cuba, it's Havana Onana

  • Comment posted by Douglas, today at 14:04

    I wonder how a club that is on the edge of ffp rules can splash cash like this ..is the points deduction inevitable now ?

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 14:03

    Another 100m window under another manager. And yet still relegation battles to show for it. They have outspent liverpool since Moshiri took over an absolute indictment of his tenure, scandalous!

  • Comment posted by STEWARTLOWES, today at 14:03

    If we can get in Broja and Gana Gueye before the window closes, it will be the best window we have had for years. Wow!!!

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 14:03

    I see someone lied to the kid and told him Everton are a 'big, big club'.
    It won't be quite like the brochure lad.
    But I wish the kid well

  • Comment posted by Careful66, today at 14:02

    Frank Lampard was key to him joining? That manager who has won so much silverware as a manager and has taken Everton to the dizzy heights of just above the relegation zone? They need more than one player if they want to compete for the top 7

  • Comment posted by jim__bowen, today at 14:02

    Everton for the league

    • Reply posted by james , today at 14:04

      james replied:
      Good lunch in the pub

  • Comment posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 14:02

    'Breaking.'
    Is it? Only Tom Davies' Heart.

  • Comment posted by bigfootballfan, today at 14:02

    How many people could you feed with that?

  • Comment posted by Ancelotti s left eyebrow, today at 14:02

    If Lampard can now bring back Idrissa Gueye, the protective screen for the 6 centre backs will be complete.
    Lovely jubbly!

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 14:01

    Only reason he signed for Everton 💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷

    • Reply posted by stevie, today at 14:04

      stevie replied:
      Everyone else sign and plays for free? The Guy was hardly at a top club and left to play in a Micky Mouse league for more money. He has moved to maybe the best league in the world, why shouldn't he? Silly comment, lad.

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 14:01

    The prices are ridiculous, 33m for a player no one has heard of?

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:00

    Looks like Everton are finally making some decent moves in the transfer window. Question is, how long will it take for these new players to gel as Everton cannot afford a bad start to the season.

  • Comment posted by Untold Reality, today at 14:00

    Everton like villa are going to struggle because they have 2 overrated managers. No doubt footballing greats but not managers for top clubs. Had they not been media darlings they'd be getting slated in the press

  • Comment posted by james english, today at 13:59

    Everton with some actual smart recruitment. I don't think they're going down this year.

  • Comment posted by aaron, today at 13:59

    Everton have done some clever business in this window. Just a striker now and they'll be fine this season

  • Comment posted by Flinty, today at 13:58

    How are they managing to spend so much money??

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:01

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      They are getting advice from Barcelona.

  • Comment posted by U17881151, today at 13:58

    Watch out Liverpool 🚨

    We're coming for yous!

    • Reply posted by james , today at 14:00

      james replied:
      Via Ellesmere Port 😂

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 13:57

    I'm pretty sure it's a forward Everton need.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:03

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Absolutely, they can buy all the defenders and midfielders they like but if no one is there to score the goals they will not be successful this season.

  • Comment posted by Kezza, today at 13:57

    wait for the talkSport melt down that another player has decided not to join West Ham

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport