Amadou Onana: Everton sign Lille midfielder for £33m

Last updated on .From the section Everton

Amadou Onana
Onana has won one cap for Belgium

Everton have signed Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille for £33m.

The 20-year-old was at Goodison Park on Saturday to watch Everton's 1-0 defeat by Chelsea in their opening Premier League game of the season.

West Ham were also interested in Onana and had agreed a fee for the player.

"It feels great to join Everton," he told EvertonTV. "I know it's a big, big club, one of the biggest in England. It's something I want to be part of for many years."

Onana becomes Everton's fifth signing of the summer after James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and loan pair Ruben Vinagre and Conor Coady.

Onana, who made his Belgium debut against the Netherlands in June, said Everton manager Frank Lampard was a key figure in his decision to move.

"Everyone here showed they really wanted me and they have a plan for me," he said.

"I really appreciated the talks I had with the manager and director of football (Kevin Thelwell). They told me how they wanted me to play and I enjoyed it.

"The manager played at the highest level, won many things and was a midfielder too. It means a lot to have interest from him and I think he can teach me many things.

"They both have a lot of ambition and that's the type of guy I am, so it matches."

Lampard said: "Amadou is a player we were really keen to bring to Everton.

"He has many great qualities to help strengthen our midfield and, at just 20 years old, has massive potential to get even better.

"I spoke to him about why Everton was the right club for him and we're all looking forward to him showing what he can bring to the team."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Comments

Join the conversation

147 comments

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:00

    Looks like Everton are finally making some decent moves in the transfer window. Question is, how long will it take for these new players to gel as Everton cannot afford a bad start to the season.

    • Reply posted by ComeonuIrons, today at 14:23

      ComeonuIrons replied:
      I’m not at all bitter about the hammers not signing that money grabber Onana, however, I am invoking pure Kevin Keegan passion when I say ”I would love it” if Fat Frank, Onana and Everton all got relegated! ;)

  • Comment posted by aaron, today at 13:59

    Everton have done some clever business in this window. Just a striker now and they'll be fine this season

    • Reply posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 14:15

      Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards replied:
      And yet they still haven't cashed in on England's number one, but Everton's number three?

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 13:57

    I'm pretty sure it's a forward Everton need.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:03

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Absolutely, they can buy all the defenders and midfielders they like but if no one is there to score the goals they will not be successful this season.

  • Comment posted by STEWARTLOWES, today at 14:03

    If we can get in Broja and Gana Gueye before the window closes, it will be the best window we have had for years. Wow!!!

    • Reply posted by mc , today at 14:10

      mc replied:
      Window winners again, breathtaking stuff
      1995

  • Comment posted by MrDBrent, today at 13:56

    Onana, what's my name.

    • Reply posted by CalyMac, today at 13:58

      CalyMac replied:
      Dammit!!! beat me, and thousands, to it ;)

  • Comment posted by Creese, today at 14:10

    A good signing for Everton - the comments committee are not far away.
    I expect this signing to be a good investment for Everton going forward under the guidance of Mr Lampard.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:35

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      "It feels great to join Everton," he told EvertonTV. "I know it's a big, big club, one of the biggest in England. It's something I want to be part of for many years."

      Err, which Everton is he referring to the 2022 version or the mid 80s version?

  • Comment posted by Riquelme, today at 14:04

    If he doesn't know the capital city of Cuba, it's Havana Onana

  • Comment posted by james english, today at 13:59

    Everton with some actual smart recruitment. I don't think they're going down this year.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 14:10

    Never heard of him, hopefully Everton have done their homework on him.

    • Reply posted by stevie, today at 14:18

      stevie replied:
      Why would you have heard of him, Sofa fans tend to know very little about actual football.

  • Comment posted by Douglas, today at 14:04

    I wonder how a club that is on the edge of ffp rules can splash cash like this ..is the points deduction inevitable now ?

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 14:08

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      As another poster wrote, it's all good, as Barcelona Financial Services are Everton's current advisors.

  • Comment posted by gordon, today at 13:57

    Where’s the striker we desperately need?

  • Comment posted by Kezza, today at 13:57

    wait for the talkSport melt down that another player has decided not to join West Ham

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, today at 14:14

    Why are Everton attracting more players and better players than Liverpool - think it shows the huge amount of debt Liverpool have and the success of the Carabou Cup

  • Comment posted by Gaz The Blue, today at 14:21

    We can amortize these fee's over the term of the contract. So in very simplistic terms we can put all the above transactions transfer fee wise as a £40.4m profit this year therefore improving FFP. I know wages have to be taken into account but we have lost several high earners off our wage bill, Gylfi, Tosun, Delph etc so miles better off FFP wise..

  • Comment posted by Gaz The Blue, today at 14:21

    To all the comments about how can Everton spend this money due to FFP, here is a quick guide to how it works.. Everton receive £50m from Spurs for Richarlison, we can account that as £50m straight away. Then we sign Tarkowski for free, Coady on loan, Vinagre on loan, Mc'Neil £15m on 5 year contract, Onana £33m on 5 year contract.

  • Comment posted by MH, today at 14:09

    The three week panic has started

    • Reply posted by Pride of Yorkshire, today at 14:31

      Pride of Yorkshire replied:
      So true. Frank's getting sacked.

  • Comment posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 14:02

    'Breaking.'
    Is it? Only Tom Davies' Heart.

    • Reply posted by Green1878, today at 14:28

      Green1878 replied:
      And Allan.

      They will be getting splinters on the bench

  • Comment posted by Piers Catchfire, today at 13:57

    Always smile at how few actual signings were never mentioned in the gossip page

    • Reply posted by Piers Catchfire, today at 14:01

      Piers Catchfire replied:
      How "many actual signings"

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 14:28

    Everton again trying to 'win the window'.
    Need to try and win football matches.
    No excuses from now on Frank, that honeymoon has gone.

  • Comment posted by higgipop, today at 14:24

    Frank is making some astute signings but they still need a striker. Their number one forward is out again just like he was for Benitez which will make the manager’s job much more difficult.

