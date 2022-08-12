Match ends, Dundee 4, Arbroath 2.
Dundee beat last season's Scottish Championship runners-up to end Arbroath's six-game unbeaten start to the season after a six-goal thriller.
Luke McCowan hammered the hosts into a deserved lead only for Nicky Low to equalise with a penalty either side of half-time.
Zak Rudden poked Dundee back ahead, but Colin Hamilton bundled in a reply.
However, a Zach Robinson header and a superb Josh Mulligan curler secured a home win in the closing minutes.
Arbroath were left to rue substitute striker Dale Hilson's miss from five yards with three minutes remaining and with the scores level at 2-2.
Dick Campbell's part-timers had made the short journey to Dens Park having started the league season with two goalless draws on the back of four consecutive League Cup group wins for the concession of just one goal.
However, despite the visitors starting the brighter in an end-to-end game, it was relegated Dundee who were worthy of their second win in three league games under new manager Gary Bowyer to head the table ahead of Saturday's four fixtures.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer: "I thought it was a really good, really competitive game. It was two teams going at each other and we've managed to come out on top.
"I think first half we had to withstand some pressure and we rode it out and started to get into the game. We were clinical tonight, which is pleasing, especially in front of this crowd."
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell: "You've got to defend properly. At 2-2, we've got a magnificent chance to win the game and then we make two silly, stupid mistakes.
"I've not got any real problems apart from eliminating these mistakes. We had a few goalscoring chances, but you can't make mistakes like against a team like Dundee and expect to come away with anything."
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-3-3
- 30SharpBooked at 51mins
- 2Kerr
- 4French
- 5Sweeney
- 3Marshall
- 15Mulligan
- 38Grayson
- 10McGowanSubstituted forCameronat 90+3'minutes
- 18McMullan
- 20RuddenSubstituted forRobinsonat 79'minutes
- 17McCowanSubstituted forAshcroftat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Legzdins
- 8Byrne
- 11McGinn
- 14Ashcroft
- 16Robinson
- 19Robertson
- 23Sheridan
- 24Anderson
- 25Cameron
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'BrienBooked at 59mins
- 3HamiltonBooked at 50mins
- 7GoldSubstituted forCraigenat 56'minutes
- 12StewartSubstituted forHilsonat 72'minutes
- 6LowSubstituted forJacobsat 73'minutes
- 18HancockSubstituted forLinnat 71'minutes
- 8McKenna
- 27FosuSubstituted forDonnellyat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hilson
- 10Jacobs
- 11Linn
- 14Paterson
- 15Donnelly
- 16Shanks
- 17Corfe
- 21Gill
- 28Craigen
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
- Attendance:
- 5,114
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away13
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 4, Arbroath 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Lyall Cameron replaces Paul McGowan.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 4, Arbroath 2. Josh Mulligan (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Lee Ashcroft replaces Luke McCowan.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 3, Arbroath 2. Zach Robinson (Dundee) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Luke McCowan.
Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Arbroath) with an attempt from very close range is too high.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 2, Arbroath 2. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) with an attempt from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bobby Linn following a corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Tyler French.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Zach Robinson replaces Zak Rudden.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Luke Donnelly replaces Daniel Fosu.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Keaghan Jacobs replaces Nicky Low.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Dale Hilson replaces Scott Stewart.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Bobby Linn replaces Mason Hancock.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 2, Arbroath 1. Zak Rudden (Dundee) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul McMullan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.