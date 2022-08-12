Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Josh Mulligan's goal settled the game in stoppage time

Dundee beat last season's Scottish Championship runners-up to end Arbroath's six-game unbeaten start to the season after a six-goal thriller.

Luke McCowan hammered the hosts into a deserved lead only for Nicky Low to equalise with a penalty either side of half-time.

Zak Rudden poked Dundee back ahead, but Colin Hamilton bundled in a reply.

However, a Zach Robinson header and a superb Josh Mulligan curler secured a home win in the closing minutes.

Arbroath were left to rue substitute striker Dale Hilson's miss from five yards with three minutes remaining and with the scores level at 2-2.

Dick Campbell's part-timers had made the short journey to Dens Park having started the league season with two goalless draws on the back of four consecutive League Cup group wins for the concession of just one goal.

However, despite the visitors starting the brighter in an end-to-end game, it was relegated Dundee who were worthy of their second win in three league games under new manager Gary Bowyer to head the table ahead of Saturday's four fixtures.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer: "I thought it was a really good, really competitive game. It was two teams going at each other and we've managed to come out on top.

"I think first half we had to withstand some pressure and we rode it out and started to get into the game. We were clinical tonight, which is pleasing, especially in front of this crowd."

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell: "You've got to defend properly. At 2-2, we've got a magnificent chance to win the game and then we make two silly, stupid mistakes.

"I've not got any real problems apart from eliminating these mistakes. We had a few goalscoring chances, but you can't make mistakes like against a team like Dundee and expect to come away with anything."