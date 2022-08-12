Close menu
Scottish Championship
DundeeDundee4ArbroathArbroath2

Dundee 4-2 Arbroath: Visitors lose six-game unbeaten run after Scottish Championship thriller

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Dundee's Josh Mulligan scores
Josh Mulligan's goal settled the game in stoppage time

Dundee beat last season's Scottish Championship runners-up to end Arbroath's six-game unbeaten start to the season after a six-goal thriller.

Luke McCowan hammered the hosts into a deserved lead only for Nicky Low to equalise with a penalty either side of half-time.

Zak Rudden poked Dundee back ahead, but Colin Hamilton bundled in a reply.

However, a Zach Robinson header and a superb Josh Mulligan curler secured a home win in the closing minutes.

Arbroath were left to rue substitute striker Dale Hilson's miss from five yards with three minutes remaining and with the scores level at 2-2.

Dick Campbell's part-timers had made the short journey to Dens Park having started the league season with two goalless draws on the back of four consecutive League Cup group wins for the concession of just one goal.

However, despite the visitors starting the brighter in an end-to-end game, it was relegated Dundee who were worthy of their second win in three league games under new manager Gary Bowyer to head the table ahead of Saturday's four fixtures.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer: "I thought it was a really good, really competitive game. It was two teams going at each other and we've managed to come out on top.

"I think first half we had to withstand some pressure and we rode it out and started to get into the game. We were clinical tonight, which is pleasing, especially in front of this crowd."

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell: "You've got to defend properly. At 2-2, we've got a magnificent chance to win the game and then we make two silly, stupid mistakes.

"I've not got any real problems apart from eliminating these mistakes. We had a few goalscoring chances, but you can't make mistakes like against a team like Dundee and expect to come away with anything."

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30SharpBooked at 51mins
  • 2Kerr
  • 4French
  • 5Sweeney
  • 3Marshall
  • 15Mulligan
  • 38Grayson
  • 10McGowanSubstituted forCameronat 90+3'minutes
  • 18McMullan
  • 20RuddenSubstituted forRobinsonat 79'minutes
  • 17McCowanSubstituted forAshcroftat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Legzdins
  • 8Byrne
  • 11McGinn
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 16Robinson
  • 19Robertson
  • 23Sheridan
  • 24Anderson
  • 25Cameron

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'BrienBooked at 59mins
  • 3HamiltonBooked at 50mins
  • 7GoldSubstituted forCraigenat 56'minutes
  • 12StewartSubstituted forHilsonat 72'minutes
  • 6LowSubstituted forJacobsat 73'minutes
  • 18HancockSubstituted forLinnat 71'minutes
  • 8McKenna
  • 27FosuSubstituted forDonnellyat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Hilson
  • 10Jacobs
  • 11Linn
  • 14Paterson
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Shanks
  • 17Corfe
  • 21Gill
  • 28Craigen
Referee:
Graham Grainger
Attendance:
5,114

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away8
Fouls
Home3
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee 4, Arbroath 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee 4, Arbroath 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Lyall Cameron replaces Paul McGowan.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee 4, Arbroath 2. Josh Mulligan (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Lee Ashcroft replaces Luke McCowan.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee 3, Arbroath 2. Zach Robinson (Dundee) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Luke McCowan.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Arbroath) with an attempt from very close range is too high.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ricky Little.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee 2, Arbroath 2. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) with an attempt from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bobby Linn following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Tyler French.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Zach Robinson replaces Zak Rudden.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Luke Donnelly replaces Daniel Fosu.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Keaghan Jacobs replaces Nicky Low.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Dale Hilson replaces Scott Stewart.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Bobby Linn replaces Mason Hancock.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee 2, Arbroath 1. Zak Rudden (Dundee) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul McMullan with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ricky Little.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 12th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee32017526
2Partick Thistle21104314
3Ayr21103214
4Morton21102114
5Cove Rangers21012113
6Hamilton20202202
7Inverness CT20201102
8Arbroath302124-22
9Queen's Park201134-11
10Raith Rovers200203-30
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport