Close menu
Championship
WatfordWatford1BurnleyBurnley0

Watford 1-0 Burnley: Tom Cleverley winner preserves Hornets' unbeaten start

By Chris HarbyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments70

Tom Cleverley scores for Watford
Cleverley was forced off injured shortly after putting Watford ahead on the stroke of half-time

Tom Cleverley's winner helped 10-man Watford extend their good start to the Championship season and end Burnley's unbeaten start under Vincent Kompany.

The hosts led with the game's first effort on target just before half-time as Joao Pedro's neat touch freed Ismaila Sarr, whose pull-back found Cleverley to side-foot into the bottom corner.

Josh Brownhill was twice denied by smart saves from Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann as the Clarets improved after the break.

The hosts lost full-back Hassane Kamara to a straight red card for pulling back Vitinho as he bore down on the penalty area, and Brownhill then turned the Brazilian's cross against the bar, but Watford held out.

Watford were without striker Emmanuel Dennis, who is in talks with Nottingham Forest after the clubs agreed a £20m fee for the Nigerian earlier on Friday, but move top of the table going into Saturday's matches.

Both sides went into the game having made the same start after relegation from the Premier League, following up opening-day 1-0 wins with a 1-1 draw.

And Watford boss Rob Edwards can thank a string of late saves from Austria keeper Bachmann - as well as the woodwork - for continuing his 100% Vicarage Road record.

Burnley boasted 70% possession from their opening two games under Kompany, and again had the lion's share of the ball in a feisty opening, but a misplaced pass from goalkeeper Arijanet Muric almost gift-wrapped an opening for Sarr.

Watford gave a debut to Hamza Choudhury, two days after his move from Leicester, and stepped things up after the mid-half drinks break.

And their improvement was underlined when Cleverley marked his 33rd birthday with a first goal since January 2021, before his celebrations - and match - were cut short by a knee injury picked up in scoring.

Kompany made a double change just after the hour, including a debut for winger Nathan Tella, little more than 24 hours after completing a loan move from Southampton.

Burnley's threat grew as Watford were pushed back, Bachmann twice denying Brownhill and then Luke McNally's side-footed volley deep into stoppage-time.

Having won just two home games last season during their Premier League struggles, Watford have now matched that total just 12 days into their return to the Championship.

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bachmann
  • 3Pérez Martínez
  • 31Sierralta
  • 15Cathcart
  • 14KamaraBooked at 81mins
  • 39Kayembe
  • 4ChoudhurySubstituted forKabaseleat 82'minutes
  • 23SarrSubstituted forBayoat 64'minutes
  • 8CleverleySubstituted forGoslingat 45'minutes
  • 12Sema
  • 10João PedroSubstituted forAsprillaat 79'minutesBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 9Manaj
  • 16Gosling
  • 18Asprilla
  • 19Bayo
  • 26Hamer
  • 27Kabasele

Burnley

Formation 4-3-3

  • 49Muric
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 3Taylor
  • 29Maatsen
  • 24CullenSubstituted forMcNallyat 90+1'minutes
  • 8BrownhillBooked at 85mins
  • 26BastienSubstituted forda Silvaat 75'minutes
  • 17ManuelSubstituted forTellaat 62'minutes
  • 10BarnesSubstituted forRodríguezat 62'minutes
  • 44CostelloeSubstituted forCorkat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 6Egan-Riley
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 21McNally
  • 22da Silva
  • 23Tella
Referee:
Thomas Bramall
Attendance:
19,225

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home5
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 1, Burnley 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 1, Burnley 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luke McNally (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ian Maatsen.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Jay Rodríguez (Burnley).

  5. Post update

    Josh Brownhill (Burnley) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Vitinho with a cross.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Luke McNally replaces Josh Cullen.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Connor Roberts tries a through ball, but Jay Rodríguez is caught offside.

  8. Booking

    Yáser Asprilla (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Ian Maatsen (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Yáser Asprilla (Watford).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Josh Cullen (Burnley).

  12. Post update

    Edo Kayembe (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Booking

    Josh Brownhill (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

  15. Post update

    Dan Gosling (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Daniel Bachmann.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Christian Kabasele replaces Hamza Choudhury.

  19. Dismissal

    Hassane Kamara (Watford) is shown the red card.

  20. Post update

    Vitinho (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

71 comments

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 22:41

    Both Watford and Burnley are rubbish.

  • Comment posted by stan, today at 22:40

    Honestly. I am thankful that this game was so early in the season. Company will make Burnley stronger, and our players will start to find a decent balance when this transfer window closes and we know who is staying or going. Good to be too of the league and unbeaten after three matches. It bodes well for the rest of the season. COYH

  • Comment posted by drew1012, today at 22:38

    As a 50 Yr watford fan. I am glad we are back in the championship, where we can play better football (hopefully) I can go to games a watch a decent match. End of the season be in the top six and maybe a trip to Wembley.
    Followed by a refusal to be promoted. Let some other suckers enjoy their team be beaten by the billionaire clubs week in week out.
    Can you actually refuse the promotion

  • Comment posted by basil, today at 22:37

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 22:34

    Both going back up

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 22:33

    Going out on a limb here, predictions for promotion..Surprise Surprise..

    #1...Norwich..
    #2...Watford..
    #3... Millwall... As a potential Dark Horse..

    The other play off places..Blackburn, Middlesbrough, QPR..

    Good luck to ALL of the teams and supporters of EVERY CLUB... from a Chelsea Fan..

    • Reply posted by Nightshade, today at 22:40

      Nightshade replied:
      I must admit there has been a few dark horses, I was hoping Luton Town would be one last year.
      But I hope Millwall are not. Total hooligans, they are from isle of dogs for a reason. Dogfight...

  • Comment posted by Nightshade, today at 22:33

    Burnley are going to stay in the Championship. No punching above weight.

    • Reply posted by SLB, today at 22:36

      SLB replied:
      Burnley will certainly challenge for the top places. Certainly as good as WBA, who were also very capable. It’s going to be an exciting season.

  • Comment posted by Andrew_JG8921, today at 22:29

    This is why Watford are so desperate to return to the Premier League but they will always be a "yoyo" club.

  • Comment posted by Keith Newton , today at 22:28

    A view from Blackburn is that the Clarets definitely deserved a point.
    Getting a lot of new players to gel in a short time is not easy.
    Even so, that's seven points from three games against potential top-six contenders for Watford.
    It would be a major surprise if either team was not up there at the end of the season.

  • Comment posted by Pint of Bitter, today at 22:28

    FAIR PLAY To Watford ,,, Burnley have bought how many Players ? ONE Good Striker is what they need ,,, saying that we had to bring the AGE Down ,,, and we Never had a sugar Daddy really ,, SEAN was Brilliant

  • Comment posted by 147, today at 22:28

    I might be being grumpy but it does annoy me when I see a headline or sentence like “Team X beat 10-man…” when the reality is they played most of the game against 11 players. Maybe it’s just me?

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 22:26

    3 games in and they are on about unbeaten runs. Technically yes they are correct but at least get 10 or so games played 1st

  • Comment posted by Neal, today at 22:24

    Doesn't matter really, they won the league last Friday 😂😁😀😊☺

  • Comment posted by eshrenno, today at 22:24

    Love it …. Kompany is a brutal manager …ruined Anderlecht …god help ya Burnley …new manager by Xmas

    • Reply posted by BobbyT, today at 22:32

      BobbyT replied:
      It was actually a pretty good Burnley performance. This was their 3rd game together as a brand new team and they probably deserved a point against likely one of the best teams in the league. Kompany seems good so far imo.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 22:22

    Ref was a clown.

    Centre half clearly looking for Ashley Barnes,body checks him,Ref gives foul to Watford ?

    Watford challenge in the 1st minute was a dead certain Yellow,once he didn't give it,it set the precedent for the game,Watford should have had about 4 Yellows, Burnley about 6.

    1st Yellow card in the 86th minute,replay's showed Brownhill clearly won the ball 😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by SLB, today at 22:26

      SLB replied:
      Barnes didn’t have eyes for anything other than Sierralta. Then he gets his hands in Sierralta’s eyes. He was lucky to stay on imho.

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 22:18

    Wait a minute. What’s happened to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley. Only a week ago Vincent Kompany’s Burnley were being praised for their amazing football. Have Vincent Kompany’s Burnley failed to live up to the BBCs hype?

    • Reply posted by BobbyT, today at 22:34

      BobbyT replied:
      Vincent Kompany's Burnley remain optimistic, despite bagseye's comment.

  • Comment posted by Croxleyborn, today at 22:17

    Enjoying the points while they come but we really do need to gel and start controlling games! COYH

  • Comment posted by Demented, today at 22:17

    After 3 games Watfort are Top but it is where you are after the last game of the season that counts ! . . . and that is a long long way away and a lot can happen before hen ! But hey just keep positive . . . you never know !

    • Reply posted by BobbyT, today at 22:36

      BobbyT replied:
      A lot certainly can happen 'before hen'... You should never count your chickens.

  • Comment posted by scallietears, today at 22:17

    Burnley play actual football under kompany and three games in a row they've totally outplayed the opposition. Wish them better luck for the rest of the campaign and hope playing possession football can get them promoted - the right way

    • Reply posted by don keyho, today at 22:28

      don keyho replied:
      Not so sure about that. I watched it on TV .. obviously like thru a letter box ..so can't see what's going on..but didn't appear anywhere near like City in their tight passing triangles, pressing or overall fitness.

  • Comment posted by Forfoxsake, today at 22:16

    Hamza will be a massive bonus for you Hornets this season once he settles in quality player watch this space Watford best team tonight other then the added 5 minutes of injury time well played Watford from a Fox.

    • Reply posted by SLB, today at 22:20

      SLB replied:
      Thanks, Foxy, he was excellent.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 12th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Watford32103127
2Blackburn22004046
3Sunderland21104314
4Birmingham21102114
5Hull21102114
6Burnley31112204
7Sheff Utd21012113
8QPR21013303
9Millwall21012203
10Reading21012203
11Cardiff21012203
12Stoke21012203
13Blackpool210112-13
14West Brom20202202
15Luton20201102
16Wigan20201102
17Preston20200002
18Coventry10101101
19Rotherham10101101
20Middlesbrough201134-11
21Norwich201112-11
22Swansea201114-31
23Bristol City200235-20
24Huddersfield200213-20
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport