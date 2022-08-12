Match ends, Watford 1, Burnley 0.
Tom Cleverley's winner helped 10-man Watford extend their good start to the Championship season and end Burnley's unbeaten start under Vincent Kompany.
The hosts led with the game's first effort on target just before half-time as Joao Pedro's neat touch freed Ismaila Sarr, whose pull-back found Cleverley to side-foot into the bottom corner.
Josh Brownhill was twice denied by smart saves from Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann as the Clarets improved after the break.
The hosts lost full-back Hassane Kamara to a straight red card for pulling back Vitinho as he bore down on the penalty area, and Brownhill then turned the Brazilian's cross against the bar, but Watford held out.
Watford were without striker Emmanuel Dennis, who is in talks with Nottingham Forest after the clubs agreed a £20m fee for the Nigerian earlier on Friday, but move top of the table going into Saturday's matches.
Both sides went into the game having made the same start after relegation from the Premier League, following up opening-day 1-0 wins with a 1-1 draw.
And Watford boss Rob Edwards can thank a string of late saves from Austria keeper Bachmann - as well as the woodwork - for continuing his 100% Vicarage Road record.
Burnley boasted 70% possession from their opening two games under Kompany, and again had the lion's share of the ball in a feisty opening, but a misplaced pass from goalkeeper Arijanet Muric almost gift-wrapped an opening for Sarr.
Watford gave a debut to Hamza Choudhury, two days after his move from Leicester, and stepped things up after the mid-half drinks break.
And their improvement was underlined when Cleverley marked his 33rd birthday with a first goal since January 2021, before his celebrations - and match - were cut short by a knee injury picked up in scoring.
Kompany made a double change just after the hour, including a debut for winger Nathan Tella, little more than 24 hours after completing a loan move from Southampton.
Burnley's threat grew as Watford were pushed back, Bachmann twice denying Brownhill and then Luke McNally's side-footed volley deep into stoppage-time.
Having won just two home games last season during their Premier League struggles, Watford have now matched that total just 12 days into their return to the Championship.
Followed by a refusal to be promoted. Let some other suckers enjoy their team be beaten by the billionaire clubs week in week out.
Can you actually refuse the promotion
#1...Norwich..
#2...Watford..
#3... Millwall... As a potential Dark Horse..
The other play off places..Blackburn, Middlesbrough, QPR..
Good luck to ALL of the teams and supporters of EVERY CLUB... from a Chelsea Fan..
Getting a lot of new players to gel in a short time is not easy.
Even so, that's seven points from three games against potential top-six contenders for Watford.
It would be a major surprise if either team was not up there at the end of the season.
Centre half clearly looking for Ashley Barnes,body checks him,Ref gives foul to Watford ?
Watford challenge in the 1st minute was a dead certain Yellow,once he didn't give it,it set the precedent for the game,Watford should have had about 4 Yellows, Burnley about 6.
1st Yellow card in the 86th minute,replay's showed Brownhill clearly won the ball 😂😂😂😂