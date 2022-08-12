Close menu
Championship
WatfordWatford20:00BurnleyBurnley
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Burnley

Friday 12th August 2022
Championship

Match report to appear here.

Friday 12th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn22004046
2Sunderland21104314
3Burnley21102114
4Watford21102114
5Birmingham21102114
6Hull21102114
7Sheff Utd21012113
8QPR21013303
9Millwall21012203
10Reading21012203
11Cardiff21012203
12Stoke21012203
13Blackpool210112-13
14West Brom20202202
15Luton20201102
16Wigan20201102
17Preston20200002
18Coventry10101101
19Rotherham10101101
20Middlesbrough201134-11
21Norwich201112-11
22Swansea201114-31
23Bristol City200235-20
24Huddersfield200213-20
View full Championship table

