Shayden Morris has signed a four-year deal with Aberdeen

Aberdeen have made "exciting" winger Shayden Morris their 10th summer signing.

The 20-year-old joins from Fleetwood Town on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Morris made 26 outings for the League One side last season, scoring twice.

"Shayden is an exciting young player; he has a huge amount of potential," said Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin, whose side host St Mirren in their second Scottish Premiership game on Saturday.

"Having watched him extensively he ticks a lot of boxes for us in terms of the speed he will bring to the team.

"We look forward to working with Shayden and I am confident he will thrive upon the demands here at Aberdeen."

Goodwin has already signed goalkeeper Kelle Roos and defenders Hayden Coulson, Liam Scales, Jayden Richardson and Anthony Stewart, anointing the latter captain.

His midfield options have been bolstered by the arrivals of Ylber Ramadan and Callum Roberts, while Luis Lopes and Bojan Miovski add to his attacking arsenal.

Aberdeen lost their opening Premiership fixture 2-0 to defending champions Celtic on Sunday.

