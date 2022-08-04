Last updated on .From the section Man City

The North Stand is the only remaining stand at the Etihad Stadium with two tiers

Manchester City are exploring options to expand the North Stand of the Etihad Stadium to three tiers.

City are looking at increasing the capacity of the only two-tiered stand left in the ground, seven years after they did the same with the South Stand,

Planning permission for such a move has been in place since 2015 and the discussions are in a primary phase, with no formal plans registered.

The expansion in 2015 added 6,000 seats and increased the capacity to 53,400.

The stadium was initially built for the 2002 Commonwealth Games and has been home to the reigning Premier League champions since 2003.