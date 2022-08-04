Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lisa Martinez has been capped by France at Under-19 level

Rangers Women have signed former loanee Lisa Martinez on a permanent basis.

Martinez, 22, enjoyed a spell on loan from Montpellier as part of Rangers' first professional squad in 2019.

The French defender becomes Malky Thomson's sixth summer signing as Rangers prepare to begin their SWPL1 title defence at home to Glasgow Women on Sunday.

"I feel like I never left Scotland. It is easy to come back because I know the country," Martinez said.

"I love this country, I know the staff and the women's players. I am excited to start this season."