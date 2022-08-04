Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Phil Parkinson was appointed Wrexham manager in July 2021

Manager Phil Parkinson has welcomed the news that Wrexham will be able to sign players outside the transfer window.

Wrexham, as a Welsh club, have been bound by the transfer window unlike their fellow sides in the National League

But world football's governing body Fifa has now given the club dispensation to be able to sign players throughout this season.

"It feels like a new signing," Parkinson said.

"It's as good as signing a big player because to be operating under different rules to the rest of the division is unheard of at any level of sport.

"Having that rectified is great news for the club and makes us even stronger."

Wrexham had made a request to Fifa to "consider the competitive disadvantage suffered by the club" who were unable to bring in players even on loan outside the window.

Fifa have granted dispensation for the 2022-23 season to ensure equal treatment with the other clubs competing in the National League and protect the integrity of the competition.

The dispensation will allow time for a permanent solution to be identified with the National League.

The Dragons, who host Eastleigh in their opening game of the season on Saturday, will now be able to register players up until 4 March, 2023.

"You never know what's around the corner," Parkinson added.

"You look at last season, key players got injured and it proved costly for us so this year we'll be able to bring loans in.

"It's a nice safeguard for us to have."

Parkinson had already added six new players to his squad before Fifa granted the club dispensation.

Jordan Tunnicliffe, Mark Howard, Elliot Lee, Anthony Forde, Sam Dalby, Jacob Mendy and Rory Watson have joined during the summer.

"It was important we freshened the group up as players had left and we were light on numbers," Parkinson added.

"We've got some good players in and I'm looking forward to seeing those lads integrate with the rest of the squad.

"I think we've got real competition and a better depth of quality and individually they will all feel they can add something to the squad."

Parkinson's most recent signing, Watson, arrives on a short-term basis as cover for Christian Dibble, who suffered a "serious knee injury" during the midweek friendly loss at Caernarfon Town.

With Rob Lainton still on the sidelines, it leaves another summer signing Howard as the only other fully fit senior goalkeeper at the club.