Jesse Lingard joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer last month after leaving Manchester United

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says his side have not completed their summer transfer business despite signing 12 new players for their Premier League return.

Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson headline the recruits, with the England keeper on loan from Manchester United.

The club also broke their transfer record to sign striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin for a reported £17m.

"I think there will be more ins and outs," said Cooper.

The Forest boss added: "It's not a straightforward process in bringing a player in, I don't know in terms of numbers.

"My focus is on the players that are already here, I imagine we're getting linked with all sorts of names, maybe some truth in them and some there will be no truth at all.

"My focus is on the guys who are coming into training every day and preparing for the next game, because they deserve 100%attention."

In a major overhaul from last season's promotion-winning Championship squad, which included several loanees, Cooper said there were more changes than would have been "ideal".

Forest play their first top-flight game in 23 years at Newcastle on Saturday.

Cooper added: "We knew the changes were coming whatever league we were in this season.

"Even if we hadn't got promoted we knew there would be a lot of changes in personnel for a number of reasons.

"We knew it would be more of a change than normal in an ideal world.

"If I'm being honest, we would have liked to have carried on with a large part of the team from last year and just added where we thought we needed to add to to compete at the level, but that was never going to be the case.

"We had no alternative than to make the amount of changes that we've had to make - and are continuing to do so.

"Internally it's not a surprise, it's something we were ready for. It's not always a straightforward process bringing players in, but we're all calm inside and we are very happy with what we've done so far.

"There's still a good core of players who are still here, which was a massive part to our success last year and we want to continue to build that."