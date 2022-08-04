Mickel Miller has yet to play a competitive game for Argyle

Plymouth Argyle wing-back Mickel Miller is likely to be out for "a good few months" with a thigh injury according to manager Steven Schumacher.

Miller signed a two-year deal this summer after leaving Rotherham United, but was injured the day before the season-opening win over Barnsley.

The 26-year-old had featured in pre-season for the Pilgrims.

"It doesn't look as though it's a good one, so it could be a longer period than we hoped," Schumacher said.

"He went to see a specialist this week and the specialist says he doesn't think he needs an operation, but it's still going to take conservative management."

Schumacher has ruled out going into the transfer market to bring in cover for Miller, feeling there are enough players already in the squad at Home Park who can get them through his period on the sidelines.

"We've got Conor Grant back, Bali Mumba played out there last week and was outstanding and said he felt really comfortable out there," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"We've also got Jack Endacott as well, a young boy that if we're going to have him here we may as well give him an opportunity.

"Ryan Law's out on loan, which is the best for his development, so we'll make do with what we've got."