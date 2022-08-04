Sean Robertson: Forest Green Rovers sign ex-Crystal Palace winger
League One newcomers Forest Green Rovers have made their second signing in as many days after agreeing a deal with winger Sean Robertson.
Robertson, 21, left Premier League side Crystal Palace at the end of last season.
He had trials during pre-season at Sheffield United and Derby before sealing his move to Nailsworth.
"This is a great moment for me. I am at a stage now where I need to be playing men's football," Robertson said.
"Forest Green is a great club for me to start this journey - and I am ready to get going."
Forest Green, who have not revealed the length of Robertson's contract, signed another former Palace player - ex-Sunderland striker Connor Wickham - on a short-term deal until the end of January on Wednesday.
