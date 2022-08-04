Last updated on .From the section Derby

Nathan Byrne is a product of Tottenham's academy

Nathan Byrne has left League One Derby County to join Charlotte FC.

The Rams have agreed an undisclosed fee with the Major League Soccer club, who have signed him on a two-year contract with the option of a further year.

Right-back Byrne, 30, moved to Pride Park from Wigan in 2020 and made 82 league appearances.

He began his career at Tottenham and has also had spells at Wolves and Swindon Town.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.