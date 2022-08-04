Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Slobodan Tedic is set to play League One football for Barnsley this season

Barnsley have signed striker Slobodan Tedic from Manchester City on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance since arriving at City in January 2020.

He was on loan at Dutch club PEC Zwolle last season, making 38 appearances, and previously had a spell on loan at FK Cukaricki in his native Serbia.

"It has always been a dream of mine to play in England and now I can say that I'm closer to achieving that," he said. external-link

