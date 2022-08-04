Close menu

Slobodan Tedic: Barnsley sign striker on loan from Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Slobodan Tedic
Slobodan Tedic is set to play League One football for Barnsley this season

Barnsley have signed striker Slobodan Tedic from Manchester City on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance since arriving at City in January 2020.

He was on loan at Dutch club PEC Zwolle last season, making 38 appearances, and previously had a spell on loan at FK Cukaricki in his native Serbia.

"It has always been a dream of mine to play in England and now I can say that I'm closer to achieving that," he said. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories