Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Lewis Bate made his senior debut in the Premier League in January

Oxford United have signed midfielder Lewis Bate from Leeds United on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old appeared in three games for the Premier League side last season including his first start in the FA Cup.

"I know I'll be fighting for a shirt," Bate told BBC Radio Oxford.

"This season is a big season for Oxford and I'm here to show my qualities on the pitch. I'm looking forward to being a part of this team."

Bate came through Chelsea's youth ranks before signing his first professional contract with Leeds in 2021.

The midfielder has made 13 appearances for England at U17, U18 and U20 level.

"Last season with Leeds was tough there was a lot on the line. I had to grow up a lot in that environment," he added.

"I know League One isn't going to be easy. I understand the physicality. It's a big deal when you're fighting for promotion."

Oxford manager Karl Robinson says Bate adds depth and flexibility to his midfield.

"Lewis is an outstanding ball manipulator and that's really exciting for us," he said.

"We watched him play for Leeds Under-23s last season and he was very good - a top player."

Oxford lost their opening match of the new season away to Derby 1-0.

They take on Cambridge United - who have won their first two games of the new season - on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.