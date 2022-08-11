Close menu
EFL Cup
West BromWest Bromwich Albion0Sheff UtdSheffield United0

West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Palmer
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 5Bartley
  • 4O'Shea
  • 26Ashworth
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 27Mowatt
  • 10Phillips
  • 7Robinson
  • 20Reach
  • 28Cleary

Substitutes

  • 3Townsend
  • 6Ajayi
  • 14Molumby
  • 17J Wallace
  • 18Grant
  • 19Swift
  • 30Cann
  • 31Fellows
  • 34Ingram

Sheff Utd

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 34Gordon
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 12Egan
  • 13Lowe
  • 30Arblaster
  • 16Norwood
  • 4Fleck
  • 28McAtee
  • 7Brewster
  • 11Khadra

Substitutes

  • 2Baldock
  • 8Berge
  • 10Sharp
  • 22Doyle
  • 23Osborn
  • 26Clark
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 36Jebbison
  • 37Amissah
Referee:
David Webb

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Anel Ahmedhodzic.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reda Khadra (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James McAtee.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman with a through ball.

  5. Post update

    Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Adam Reach tries a through ball, but Reyes Cleary is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by James McAtee (Sheffield United).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reda Khadra (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Fleck.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. James McAtee (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rhian Brewster.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Mowatt.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zachary Ashworth.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oliver Arblaster (Sheffield United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by James McAtee with a through ball.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Zachary Ashworth (West Bromwich Albion).

  17. Post update

    Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

