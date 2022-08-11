West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Anel Ahmedhodzic.
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Palmer
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 5Bartley
- 4O'Shea
- 26Ashworth
- 35Yokuslu
- 27Mowatt
- 10Phillips
- 7Robinson
- 20Reach
- 28Cleary
Substitutes
- 3Townsend
- 6Ajayi
- 14Molumby
- 17J Wallace
- 18Grant
- 19Swift
- 30Cann
- 31Fellows
- 34Ingram
Sheff Utd
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 18Foderingham
- 34Gordon
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 12Egan
- 13Lowe
- 30Arblaster
- 16Norwood
- 4Fleck
- 28McAtee
- 7Brewster
- 11Khadra
Substitutes
- 2Baldock
- 8Berge
- 10Sharp
- 22Doyle
- 23Osborn
- 26Clark
- 33Norrington-Davies
- 36Jebbison
- 37Amissah
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt missed. Reda Khadra (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James McAtee.
Attempt saved. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman with a through ball.
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Adam Reach tries a through ball, but Reyes Cleary is caught offside.
Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James McAtee (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Reda Khadra (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Fleck.
Attempt missed. James McAtee (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rhian Brewster.
Attempt saved. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Mowatt.
Attempt missed. Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zachary Ashworth.
Attempt blocked. Oliver Arblaster (Sheffield United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by James McAtee with a through ball.
Foul by Zachary Ashworth (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
