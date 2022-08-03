Lewis Dobbin's last Premier League appearance came against Chelsea in December

Derby County have signed Everton forward Lewis Dobbin on loan.

The 19-year-old England youth international has agreed a season-long deal at the League One side.

Dobbin made three appearances as a substitute in the Premier League in the first half of last season and came off the bench in two FA Cup ties.

"I have had interest in me for a couple of weeks now and it's finally over the line. I'm happy to be here," Dobbin told the Derby County website.

"This is a good opportunity for me to come here and prove myself and help take the club back in the right direction, which is where they deserve to be after everything that has gone on in the last year."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.