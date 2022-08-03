Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Dominic Solanke has scored 49 goals in 139 appearances in all competitions for Bournemouth

Striker Dominic Solanke has signed a four-year extension with Bournemouth until the summer of 2026.

Solanke scored 29 goals last season as the Cherries secured their return to the Premier League after finishing second in the Championship.

The 24-year-old, who won an England cap in 2017, joined the club from Liverpool for £19m in January 2019.

"Dom was pivotal to our success last year," said Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake.

"To secure his future with us is a significant signal of intent from the club.

"He is a highly impressive individual both on and off the pitch and the fact he has chosen to sign this deal speaks volumes for us as a football club.

"We look forward to seeing him operate at the very top level where he belongs."