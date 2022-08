Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Marc Cucurella made 35 appearances in his only season with Brighton

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Spain international full-back Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

The defender, 24, handed in a transfer request after interest from Manchester City, but they did not pursue a deal and deemed the fee too high.

Cucurella was with Brighton for just one season after joining from Getafe, making 35 appearances and scoring once.

He would become Chelsea's third summer signing after forward Raheem Sterling and defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Blues have also agreed a £20m fee with Aston Villa for teenage England youth international Carney Chukwuemeka.

Last month, the Seagulls rejected a £30m bid from champions City for Cucurella and saw £50m as the benchmark - the fee Arsenal paid for England defender Ben White last summer.

Sources at the club said it would take another exceptional offer to consider a sale as they saw Cucurella as a better player.

But he would become the second big-money departure this summer from the Amex after midfielder Yves Bissouma joined Tottenham in a £25m deal, plus add-ons.

A Barcelona academy graduate, Cucurella has one senior cap for Spain and played for the under-23 side that won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.