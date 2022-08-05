Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Scott Allan rifled the opener when Hibs last beat Hearts at Easter Road in March 2018

The first Edinburgh derby of the season sits proudly atop this weekend's Scottish Premiership fixture list.

Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian do battle in Leith on Sunday lunchtime amid a full card of fixtures.

The pressure is on for Rangers after a disappointing Champions League opener, while Motherwell remain managerless and Celtic face a long trip north to Ross County.

Game of the weekend: Hibs fighting 'natural order'

Over four years have passed since Hibs won an Edinburgh derby on their own patch. You remember that game, right? The 'natural order' derby?

March 2018. Craig Levein's comments about "restoring the natural order" to the capital city. Neil Lennon's rebuke. Scott Allan caressing home a sweet half-volley from the edge of the box. Jamie Maclaren ransacking Steven Naismith to drive in a second Hibs goal. The Easter Road singing section unfurling a huge green-and-white banner with 'natural order' daubed across it.

These were heady days for Lennon's side and the bumper crowds that flocked to savour John McGinn, Dylan McGeouch and Allan conducting the orchestra from midfield.

Even allowing for the pandemic, and Hearts' year in the Championship, the relatively positive derby record enjoyed under Lennon and Alan Stubbs has since been dynamited.

Of the 13 games played since the 'natural order' affair, Hibs have won two, both at Tynecastle. Their most recent city triumph came on Boxing Day 2019.

They have lost two Hampden semi-finals to Robbie Neilson and Hearts. The latter, in April, came a week after defeat in Gorgie consigned Hibs to the bottom six and, ultimately, Shaun Maloney to the sack.

Hibs are nursing those painful wounds now, gouged by their old rivals. Lee Johnson, the former Hearts midfielder recently installed as Easter Road manager, has big players injured, new signings to integrate and a style of play that will take time to calcify.

Neilson's troops looked a little ring-rusty themselves against Ross County but they have menace in spades and plundered two lovely goals in the second half. Their derby form and pedigree makes them favourites.

As compelling a rivalry as this is, neutrals have long despaired at the football on show when Edinburgh's green and maroon collide. Derbies have too often disintegrated into thud-and-blunder slugfests.

Neither team's supporters will care about attractive football, so long as their team prevails. For there are few more beautiful things to a fan than a derby victory.

A sold-out Easter Road will provide the backdrop. But the 'natural order' favours Hearts once more.

Player to watch: Jota

Jota began his second stint at Celtic in scintillating fashion, lashing home a colossal long-range drive to subdue Aberdeen on Sunday.

After helping Celtic reclaim the Premiership crown on loan from Benfica, supporters longed for his return on a permanent basis. In negotiating a reported £6.5m move, Celtic have kept a glittering talent and secured a significant saleable asset.

The Portuguese shone on flag day. He unleashed more shots, embarked on more dribbles and had more touches in the Aberdeen box than any other Celtic player.

Against new-look Ross County this Saturday, at a ground where Celtic were made to work hard for their wins last year, his creative incision could be pivotal.

He has also proven an influential presence against Malky Mackay's typically well organised outfit.

Jota teed up Kyogo Furhashi for Celtic's first, before scoring their second, in their April trip to Dingwall, having provided an assist in the 4-0 victory at Celtic Park a month earlier.

Celtic talisman Jota has a habit of thriving against Ross County

Gaffer spotlight: Hammell v Davidson

A week has passed since Graham Alexander's Motherwell departure and the Fir Park side remain on the lookout for a new manager to guide them through the season.

At late notice, club great Steven Hammell dropped his duties as academy coach and cut short a family holiday to lead the first team on an interim basis.

After just one day on the training pitch, Hammell watched his side begin the league season with a 1-0 win at St Mirren - just three days after an abject European exit to Sligo Rovers.

While the Fir Park board remain on the hunt for a new boss, Hammell will take the team at home to St Johnstone.

The former left-back could have picked harder assignments as the struggling Perth side appear to be dragging last term's form, with survival only secured via a play-off, into the new campaign.

A win would not only see Well maintain their 100% record and strengthen Hammell's case to land the role, it would also be the club's best league start after two games in 15 years.

In the opposite dugout, Callum Davidson needs to see an improvement from his men as they try to eliminate fears they will be embroiled in another relegation dogfight.

A year ago to the day, the Perth club drew 1-1 away to Galatasaray in Europa League qualifying. A meek Premiership campaign followed, but survival via the play-off prompted hopes the 2022-23 season could be used as a clean slate.

But an early exit from the League Cup and an opening league defeat by Hibernian has done little to change the perception.

With Rangers, Aberdeen and Hearts to come in St Johnstone's next three fixtures, failure to get a positive result in Lanarkshire will raise concerns about where vital points will come from.

Shock in store or will Rangers bounce back?

Just a week into their new campaign, Rangers already have a massive few days on the horizon.

The pressure is never off when it comes to Glasgow's big two but after a comeback victory at Livingston was followed by a 2-0 first-leg defeat by Union Saint-Gilloise in Champions League qualifying, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has to get his side back on track.

They will enjoy home advantage and the return to the squad of striker Alfredo Morelos will give Ibrox a huge lift. However, Van Bronckhorst is up against a former Rangers team-mate who knows how to spring a surprise against his old club.

Derek McInnes won three times on 10 visits to Ibrox as Aberdeen manager. That may not sound like much, but when you factor in the financial disparity, it's decent going.

Another former Rangers man will be eyeing an upset in Govan, as Kyle Lafferty returns to the club where he became a fan favourite across two spells.

His goals fired Rangers to top-flight titles in 2010 and 2011, the latter coming against Kilmarnock.