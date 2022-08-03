Close menu
Europa League Qualifying - 1st Leg
Venue: Windsor Park

Europa League: David Healy calls on Blues to bounce back from 'adversity' in FC Zurich qualifier

Healy and his players celebrate beating Bodo/Glimt at Windsor Park
Healy is hoping for another big win at Windsor Park after beating The New Saints and Bodo/Glimt in the home legs of their Champions League qualifiers

Linfield boss David Healy has called on his side to bounce back from the "adversity" of the Blues' painful Champions League exit by progressing in the Europa League.

Linfield host FC Zurich in the first leg of their third-round Europa League qualifier on Thursday.

It comes a week after they were knocked out of Champions League qualifying with an 8-0 defeat by Norway's Bodo/Glimt.

"After adversity you have to bounce back," said Healy.

"We've done that more often than not. We look forward to the challenge and Zurich is going to be an incredible game for us.

"They are champions of Switzerland for a reason, they have a quality manager with huge experience and internationals spread throughout their team."

Linfield are aiming to become the first Irish Premiership side to reach the group stages of a European competition having narrowly missed out on reaching the Europa League proper in 2019.

The Windsor Park outfit will face Scottish side Hearts in the play-off round if they win their two-legged tie with Zurich, while defeat will see them drop into a Europa Conference play-off.

Linfield defender Jimmy Callacher
Healy admitted Thursday's game with Zurich will "come too soon" for injured defender Jimmy Callacher

The four-in-a-row Irish Premiership champions are entering a hectic period that will see them play four times in the space of 10 days.

Thursday's game is followed by Saturday's Charity Shield encounter with Crusaders before the return leg against Zurich in Switzerland on 11 August and the Irish Premiership opener at home to Portadown three days later.

The Portadown game will be the first of three consecutive Sunday Premiership fixtures for Linfield as the Belfast club try to balance European and domestic commitments.

"It's challenging but that's why we have a good size of squad and we are trying to get players fit," added Healy, who said he expects to again be without defender Jimmy Callacher and winger Joel Cooper for the first Zurich game.

"There's a good bond between the players and an excitement among the players.

"It's been a huge experience [playing in Europe] for me and the players and we want more of that.

"It's a huge learning curve for us, even last week when we didn't get the performance or result we would have wanted against Bodo. They were ruthless and we can learn from that."

Captain Jamie Mulgrew echoed Healy's sentiments by emphasising the importance of Linfield producing a positive performance to move past the humbling experience of shipping eight goals in Norway.

"We will put last week behind us and look forward to Thursday night," said Mulgrew.

"The manner in which we lost and some of the goals we conceded were not acceptable but we look ahead and know that on our day we are capable of pulling off a big result, a big shock, against the big teams as we have done in the past."

