Chelsea celebrate winning the 2021-22 Women's Super League in May

Women's Super League clubs have reported a surge in ticket interest after England's Euro 2022 final win.

Arsenal say sales for their north London derby against Tottenham at Emirates on 25 September have already hit "five figures" in a week.

Manchester City, Brighton and Reading have all set new records for season tickets sales.

The WSL season starts on 10 September with Tottenham v Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Clubs including Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City have all seen a surge in ticket sales for games to be held at men's stadiums this season, while all clubs BBC Sport contacted have seen an increase for home games.

The record attendance for a WSL game is 38,262, set at the north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019.

Liverpool, Aston Villa, Leicester, Brighton, Reading are all hosting women's games at their men's stadiums this season with Everton also considering playing games at Goodison Park.

Manchester United have no plans to host games at Old Trafford yet, while West Ham did not respond to the BBC's request for information.

Champions Chelsea start their campaign at Stamford Bridge against West Ham on 11 September, a game live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with kick-off at 12:30 BST.

Aston Villa host Manchester City at Villa Park on 18 September before Liverpool host the Merseyside derby at Anfield on 25 September with tickets to go on sale this week.

Manchester City host the Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium on 11 December. Arsenal will also be hosting two further WSL games at Emirates Stadium and their Champions League group games.

Reading will be hosting home games at Select Car Leasing Stadium, while Leicester City will host the majority of their home games at King Power Stadium.