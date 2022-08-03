Close menu

Women's Super League ticket interest surge after England's Euro 2022 win

By Alistair Magowan & Alex HowellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Footballcomments26

Chelsea celebrate winning the 2021-22 Women's Super League in May
Women's Super League clubs have reported a surge in ticket interest after England's Euro 2022 final win.

Arsenal say sales for their north London derby against Tottenham at Emirates on 25 September have already hit "five figures" in a week.

Manchester City, Brighton and Reading have all set new records for season tickets sales.

The WSL season starts on 10 September with Tottenham v Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Clubs including Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City have all seen a surge in ticket sales for games to be held at men's stadiums this season, while all clubs BBC Sport contacted have seen an increase for home games.

The record attendance for a WSL game is 38,262, set at the north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019.

Liverpool, Aston Villa, Leicester, Brighton, Reading are all hosting women's games at their men's stadiums this season with Everton also considering playing games at Goodison Park.

Manchester United have no plans to host games at Old Trafford yet, while West Ham did not respond to the BBC's request for information.

Champions Chelsea start their campaign at Stamford Bridge against West Ham on 11 September, a game live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with kick-off at 12:30 BST.

Aston Villa host Manchester City at Villa Park on 18 September before Liverpool host the Merseyside derby at Anfield on 25 September with tickets to go on sale this week.

Manchester City host the Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium on 11 December. Arsenal will also be hosting two further WSL games at Emirates Stadium and their Champions League group games.

Reading will be hosting home games at Select Car Leasing Stadium, while Leicester City will host the majority of their home games at King Power Stadium.

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by devils advocate, today at 20:48

    At a fraction of the price of the men’s game is it any wonder.
    Office of Fair Trading should investigate

  • Comment posted by He dont mean nuffin by it he only got one ear, today at 20:48

    Hard to take the BBC seriously where Womans Football is concerned given the stratospheric hype they slathered on Euro's but let's hope those that rate it actually back it up by attending the WSL league matches in credible numbers to enable the sport to grow & pay its own way. When tournament organisers are not having to provide cheap & free tickets they will have leverage & bargaining power.

  • Comment posted by FFP City 57 years without a title, today at 20:47

    go and support your lower league mens club instead of this.

    they’re proper business, the lifeblood of football, part of the community, get none of this hype and deserve your backing more.

  • Comment posted by Doctor Spin, today at 20:43

    Good, while I think it is a good thing that it's getting some coverage and can lead to developing the game resulting in a better product, I will not take any notice of anyone demanding that they get equally paid when they won't do anything (ie buying tickets and watching games) to make sure they bring in equal revenue

  • Comment posted by Rufus Drumknott, today at 20:33

    Like any surge, there's a lull afterwards.

  • Comment posted by MS-DOS622 With HIMEMDOTSYS, today at 20:32

    I won't watch the WSL, not my thing, but I do hope they attract bigger crowds and eventually stand on their own 2 feet financially.

  • Comment posted by stringer, today at 20:31

    Thats great if you like WSL. But to be brutally honest its complete dross, sometimes its worse than awful.
    Wondering if BBC will allow this comment.

  • Comment posted by MS-DOS622 With HIMEMDOTSYS, today at 20:30

    How big a surge?
    10,20, 30?

  • Comment posted by ptw, today at 20:29

    no

  • Comment posted by john munch, today at 20:26

    Well done Reading, but didn't mention how many.
    btw Reading v Leicester attendance last season was 501

  • Comment posted by Etta Currie, today at 20:23

    Any body know anybody who’s bought one ?

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 20:23

    Don’t worry it Won’t last long after all it wasn’t the World Cup they won

  • Comment posted by williepettigrew, today at 20:22

    Great just keep it off the TV.

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 20:21

    I loved last weekends win but can't see it taking off much more than it did.

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 20:21

    Wow, a Chelsea womens season ticket costs £10 more than what QPR are trying to charge me for an away day later this month. Honestly scandalous pricing in second tier mens football.

    To this though, this coverage has to grow the womens game. How can it not? Average attendance is a mere 1.5k in WSL and average ticket price is £3. That’s equivalent of men’s 6th tier and ticket price is 5x higher.

    • Reply posted by snoop, today at 20:31

      snoop replied:
      Because when you're in the top tier.........you're already in the top tier and not competing to go up.

  • Comment posted by Titter Ye Not, today at 20:16

    We've got tickets for the North London Derby - happy days.

  • Comment posted by Tackle22, today at 20:11

    Bollards! Most of us celebrated for maybe an hour after the win but that's about it! BBC promoting their we ain't got nothing else to televise anymore agenda! Piffle

  • Comment posted by PaperBrick, today at 20:10

    People have to put money where their mouths are.

    It's all very well demanding bigger stadiums, bigger salaries etc on social media but it's quite another to spend some money on some tickets.

    If the game is to grow then people need to start buying tickets.

    At least some are willing to actually support the game. Well done to those ticket purchasers.

    • Reply posted by Old Farmer, today at 20:23

      Old Farmer replied:
      We all know that the big salary in the men's game, is due to Sky, BT and the TV rights being sold over sea, the Ladies have a long way to go

  • Comment posted by DanGorman, today at 20:08

    Are sports bra sales up a similar amount?

    • Reply posted by Titter Ye Not, today at 20:15

      Titter Ye Not replied:
      Yes apparently.

