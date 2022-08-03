Last updated on .From the section Wales

Gemma Grainger: Head coach hopes Wales will pack out Cardiff City Stadium

Wales will be backed by a record crowd for a home women's international in their key World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on Tuesday, 6 September.

The Football Association of Wales says there has been a "surge in ticket sales on the back of a record-breaking Euro 2022 tournament".

The current record crowd for a Wales home game is 5,455.

That figure has now been passed, with Wales hoping ticket sales could eventually reach 10,000.

The Slovenia game could be a winner-takes-all contest in the fight to secure a World Cup play-off place.

Wales need four points from their two remaining qualifiers to reach the play-offs for the first time, with a trip to Greece on Friday, 2 September preceding Slovenia's visit to the Cardiff City Stadium.

"I'm so excited that the Red Wall are turning out in their numbers to support us, making history and more noise once again in this World Cup qualifying campaign," said Wales captain Sophie Ingle.

"The women's game has had huge exposure with the recent Euros, and we can't wait to see the effect of that in the Cardiff City Stadium.

"Hopefully it will be a huge night for Welsh football as we look to reach the play-offs for the first time, we are more motivated than ever."