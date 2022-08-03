Close menu

Amadou Onana: West Ham agree £33.5m deal for Lille and Belgium midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section West Hamcomments27

Amadou Onana
Amadou Onana joined Belgium's senior squad for the first time for their Nations League matches in June

West Ham have agreed a fee of 40m euros (£33.5m) including add-ons for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana.

The Hammers are looking to bolster manager David Moyes' squad before a second consecutive European campaign.

However, the deal for Onana, 20, is not completed yet and personal terms are still to be agreed for the player.

The Hammers are also interested in signing Burnley playmaker Maxwel Cornet, 25, who scored nine goals in 26 games for the Clarets last season.

Dakar-born Onana was capped at youth level before making his senior Belgium debut in a 4-1 Nations League defeat to the Netherlands in June.

The 6ft 5in (1.98m) prospect began his youth career at Belgian clubs Anderlecht, RWS Bruxelles and Zulte Waregem before spending three seasons with Hoffenheim's academy.

Onana signed for Hamburg before the 2020-21 season and swiftly established himself as a first-team regular for the German second-tier side.

After joining then-French champions Lille in August 2021, Onana made 31 appearances in Ligue 1 last season and featured in all of the club's Champions League matches, starting in a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

West Ham are set to make Onana their fifth signing of the close season following the arrivals of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, midfielder Flynn Downes, defender Nayef Aguerd and forward Gianluca Scamacca.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

How to follow West Ham on the BBC bannerWest Ham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by Occams Razor, today at 13:05

    Could scrape into the Europa Conference League place with all these signings.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 12:56

    The agent will be quids in

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 12:54

    Wait there this isn't a story about the women winning the Euro's, I'm confused 😅

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 12:56

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      There's plenty out there.
      You clearly need to look harder.

  • Comment posted by Ticketless sports fan, today at 12:46

    Now WHU can let Benrahma come back home...

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 12:45

    Surprised this story made it to the sports pages.............according to the MSM the mens game is finished.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 12:54

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Aww

  • Comment posted by Etta Currie, today at 12:45

    “ Onana signed for Hamburg before the 2020-21 season and swiftly established himself as a first-team regular for the German second-tier side.”

    Hardly what you’d call a ringing endorsement that justifies paying that kind of money ? Every season just gets more bizarre.

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 13:00

      Jack replied:
      Did you read the next sentence? There was a season after that...

  • Comment posted by StVitus, today at 12:41

    Taking a bit of time to get the signings but if this one gets over the line then it will be a very positive addition. Still a bit gutted and bewildered to why Lingard chose to go to Forrest. His loss.

    • Reply posted by LookAtTheNumbers, today at 12:46

      LookAtTheNumbers replied:
      Lingard would have been a good addition if last season's sitting on the bench hadn't affected him too badly, but he did a good job for us the season before last and the best of luck to him at Forest. Everyone moves on eventually (Mark Noble excepted!)

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 12:37

    Push pineapple, shake the tree!

    Sorry

  • Comment posted by Rumidge, today at 12:36

    West ham strengthening well this summer. Hopefully the depth let's them keep going this year where they fell off a bit last year.

    • Reply posted by LookAtTheNumbers, today at 12:41

      LookAtTheNumbers replied:
      Yes. Lack of depth in the squad cost us last year. Let's hope the new signings live up to our hopes, if not expectations!

  • Comment posted by ctrl-alt-del, today at 12:34

    I'd love my club to sign a player called Onana.

    Think of all the chant possibilities...
    O-naa-naa, O-naa-naa Hay ay yay Goodbye
    Or Na na na (O na na) by Chemical Romance

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 12:47

      thenestofvipers replied:
      Whatever the chant, there will only be one syllable

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 12:30

    Wet Spam will finish mid-table.

    • Reply posted by Blimey, today at 12:35

      Blimey replied:
      Go Troll elsewhere

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 12:29

    6ft 5in that is David Moyes dream come true. Be interesting to see if West Ham can get that momentum going again this season, not many will like playing them

  • Comment posted by Village Cricketer, today at 12:25

    What's My Name?

    • Reply posted by Judith Jender, today at 12:36

      Judith Jender replied:
      Heisenberg?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport