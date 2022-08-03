Sam Morsy began his career at Port Vale and has also played for Chesterfield, Wigan and Middlesbrough

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy says he is ready to "run through a brick wall" for head coach Kieran McKenna.

The 30-year-old Egypt international was brought to Portman Road last summer by former boss Paul Cook.

And he remained a key figure after McKenna arrived in December, making 42 appearances in the 2021-22 campaign.

"I've always played my best football when I've had a good personal relationship with the manager," Morsy told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"If a manager shows me the right level of respect then I'm ready to run through a brick wall for him, it goes without saying, and he has done that.

"He's always been fair and if he has anything to say to me, whether it's praise or criticism, he knows I can take that and knows I want to improve, so the relationship couldn't be better."

Morsy dropped down a division by leaving Middlesbrough to join Ipswich, who began the new League One campaign with a 1-1 home draw against Bolton Wanderers.

They have finished 11th, ninth and 11th in the three seasons since relegation from the Championship but have brought in six new players over the summer and Morsy believes the team are heading in a "good direction".

He said: "You can feel the energy, the togetherness and it's going to put us in good stead for the season coming.

"You can never guarantee success, but you can guarantee that effort, that running, that work-rate, that commitment to the badge, and I think we have that in abundance this season."

One or two of the club's young players have caught Morsy's eye in pre-season and he has tipped loan signing Tyreece John-Jules, from Arsenal, to make a big impact.

He added: "He is getting fitter, stronger, faster every week and if can keep level-headed, which I'm sure he will, he can have a breakthrough season."