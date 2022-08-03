Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Liv Fergusson has spent her entire club career so far in English football

Liv Fergusson has joined Celtic Women from Coventry United.

The English forward, 27, has featured for Aston Villa, Bristol City, Yeovil Town, Sheffield United and Leicester City.

Scottish and SWPL Cup winners Celtic open their SWPL1 campaign at home to Hibernian on Sunday, having finished third last season

"Really pleased, really exciting - just happy to be here now and ready to get going," Fergusson told Celtic TV external-link .

"The league here now is getting stronger and it'll be good to be a part of that.

"I'm a forward. I like to score goals. I like to create chances. I'm quite fast, I'm quite direct."