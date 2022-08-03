Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Jamie McGrath is returning to Scottish football with Dundee United

Europa Conference League qualifying: Dundee United v AZ Venue: Tannadice, Dundee Date: Thursday, 4 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland & iPlayer, listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Jamie McGrath has joined Dundee United on loan from Wigan Athletic for the rest of the season.

The former St Mirren midfielder, 25, was also linked with Aberdeen this summer, having left Paisley for Greater Manchester in January.

McGrath scored 20 goals in 78 St Mirren games and has four Wigan appearances.

The Republic of Ireland international could feature in Dundee's Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg with AZ on Thursday.

