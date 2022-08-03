Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Striker Kion Etete impressed on loan for Northampton and Cheltenham last season

Cardiff City are set to buy Tottenham Hotspur striker Kion Etete after the two clubs agreed a fee, reported to be in the region of £500,000.

The deal for the 6ft 4in front man is set to be finalised once Etete has had a medical at the Championship side.

The 20-year-old signed a new Spurs deal last August to 2023.

But Etete spent most of last season on loan at Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town, scoring nine goals in 36 League and cup outings.

The Derby-born striker began his career with Notts County before joining Premier League Spurs in 2019 after a successful trial.

Etete is seen as a long-term signing for Cardiff, a player at an age and with a profile manager Steve Morison is keen to develop, and he will become Morison's 14th summer signing.

It is thought Cardiff, who started their Championship season with a 1-0 home win over Norwich City last weekend, are still looking to further bolster their attacking resources..

Cardiff are next in action on Saturday away to Reading in the league.