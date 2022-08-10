Plymouth Argyle v Peterborough United

PlymouthPlymouth Argyle19:45PeterboroughPeterborough United
Line-ups
Plymouth
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Cooper
- 5Wilson
- 21Lonwijk
- 22Galloway
- 8Edwards
- 7Butcher
- 4Houghton
- 42Endacott
- 19Whittaker
- 11Ennis
- 31Jephcott
Substitutes
- 3Gillesphey
- 6Scarr
- 9Hardie
- 10Mayor
- 17Mumba
- 18Azaz
- 20Randell
- 25Burton
- 49Roberts
Peterborough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bergström
- 12Thompson
- 5Knight
- 36O'Connell
- 21Tomlinson
- 7Fuchs
- 22Kyprianou
- 19Ajiboye
- 26Randall
- 17Jones
- 27Taylor
Substitutes
- 4Edwards
- 8Taylor
- 9Clarke-Harris
- 14Marriott
- 16Burrows
- 23Ward
- 24Thompson
- 40Lakin
- 42Overton
- Referee:
- Alan Young
Match report to follow.