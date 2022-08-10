Port Vale v Rotherham United

Port ValePort Vale19:45RotherhamRotherham United
Line-ups
Port Vale
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Stone
- 15Forrester
- 6Smith
- 3Jones
- 27Robinson
- 23Pett
- 10Conlon
- 4Walker
- 18Small
- 8Garrity
- 17Holden
Substitutes
- 2Cass
- 5Hall
- 11Benning
- 13Proctor
- 14Ojo
- 19Massey
- 20Charsley
- 24Agyakwa
- 28McDermott
Rotherham
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 31Vickers
- 21Peltier
- 20Hall
- 5McCart
- 30Kioso
- 18Rathbone
- 4Barlaser
- 3Bramall
- 7High
- 14Washington
- 12Kelly
Substitutes
- 1Johansson
- 2Harding
- 6Wood
- 8Wiles
- 11Ogbene
- 15Bola
- 16Lindsay
- 17Ferguson
- 24Humphreys
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match report to follow.