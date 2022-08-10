Close menu
EFL Cup
Port ValePort Vale19:45RotherhamRotherham United
Venue: Vale Park, England

Port Vale v Rotherham United

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Stone
  • 15Forrester
  • 6Smith
  • 3Jones
  • 27Robinson
  • 23Pett
  • 10Conlon
  • 4Walker
  • 18Small
  • 8Garrity
  • 17Holden

Substitutes

  • 2Cass
  • 5Hall
  • 11Benning
  • 13Proctor
  • 14Ojo
  • 19Massey
  • 20Charsley
  • 24Agyakwa
  • 28McDermott

Rotherham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 31Vickers
  • 21Peltier
  • 20Hall
  • 5McCart
  • 30Kioso
  • 18Rathbone
  • 4Barlaser
  • 3Bramall
  • 7High
  • 14Washington
  • 12Kelly

Substitutes

  • 1Johansson
  • 2Harding
  • 6Wood
  • 8Wiles
  • 11Ogbene
  • 15Bola
  • 16Lindsay
  • 17Ferguson
  • 24Humphreys
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match report to follow.

