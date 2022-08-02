Jayden Harris: Carlisle United sign Aldershot midfielder
Carlisle United have signed midfielder Jayden Harris from National League side Aldershot for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old, who came through Fulham's academy, has signed a three-year deal at Brunton Park.
Harris joined the Shots last summer and scored twice in 33 league appearances for the club.
"He's a big, physical, mobile box-to-box style midfielder who has a lot of growth potential," Carlisle boss Paul Simpson told the club website.
"I think he's a very good addition to our squad and hopefully, with bringing him here, he will add value to the club."
