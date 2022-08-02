Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dundee United are close to sealing a loan deal for Wigan midfielder Jamie McGrath. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

United will beat Aberdeen to the former St Mirren player's signature. (Sun) external-link

McGrath could go into United's squad for Thursday's Europa Conference League third qualifying first leg against AZ. (Express) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst criticised his players following defeat by Union Saint Gilloise and believes the side were fortunate to only lose 2-0. (Premier Sports) external-link

Van Bronckhorst hopes to have injured winger Ryan Kent back for Saturday's home league match with Kilmarnock and Tuesday's return leg with Union SG at Ibrox. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Ex-Ibrox striker Kris Boyd says Rangers were a "pale shadow" of the team that reached last season's Europa League final in the Champions League third qualifying round first leg in Belgium. (Sky Sports via Football Scotland external-link )

Former Rangers striker and manager Ally McCoist says the VAR handball call against Connor Goldson that led to Union SG's converted penalty for 2-0 was "an absolutely terrible decision". (Talk Sport via Record external-link )

Midfielder James McCarthy will consider his Celtic future in the coming weeks. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen target Connor Ronan hopes to stay with Wolves this season. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus expects Easter Road chairman Ron Gordon to dig deep to bring winger Martin Boyle back to the club from Al-Faisaly in Saudi Arabia. (Record) external-link