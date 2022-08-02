Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers won last season's SWPL1

Rangers Women will play their home matches at Broadwood Stadium in season 2022-23, the defending SWPL1 champions have announced.

The Glasgow side had hosted games at Rangers' training ground in East Dunbartonshire.

North Lanarkshire Council-owned Broadwood in Cumbernauld is the former home of Clyde FC's men's team.

Rangers open the new campaign at home to promoted Glasgow Women on Sunday (14:00 BST).

"We hope this will be an exciting move for our women's first-team as we relocate our home games to a new venue," Rangers women's and girls manager Amy McDonald said.

"It has been fantastic playing our matches at Rangers Training Centre which obviously has state-of-the-art facilities but it has caused some issues around capacity and parking.

"This move will give us the opportunity to provide a more enjoyable matchday experience for supporters and hopefully encourage many more to come and support the squad."