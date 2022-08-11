Kofi Balmer moved from Ballymena United to Larne last summer and went on to have an impression season for the Inver Park club

Larne defender Kofi Balmer, 21, has signed for Premier League side Crystal Palace for an undisclosed fee.

The Irish Premiership club confirmed the move after Palace had been linked with the Northern Ireland Under-21 international for some time.

Balmer joined Larne from Ballymena United in July 2021 and had an impressive season at Inver Park, helping them win the Co Antrim Shield.

The centre-half has made 11 Northern Ireland Under-21 appearances.

Balmer, who has captained his country at Under-21 level, played 45 times and scored seven goals during his season at Larne.

"It's surreal. I feel amazing. It's every boy's dream to play football professionally, but to come to a club like Crystal Palace with all the top quality facilities - I couldn't have asked for anything better," Balmer said.

He made his Irish League debut for Ballymena at 16 during the 2016/17 campaign and helped the Sky Blues to an unlikely second-place finish in the table in 2019.

"We're obviously disappointed to lose a player of Kofi's quality, but this is a move he has very much earned," said Larne boss Tiernan Lynch.

"He is a quality young player and someone who has demonstrated that throughout his time at the club. He has been an important part of our defence during his Larne career, and has also popped up with some important goals.

"Kofi came into work every day with a determination to improve his game and has got his reward with this next step on his journey. He has a great attitude and that will serve him well for the rest of his career.

"Already having a couple of hundred games in senior football is important and will also serve him in good stead.

"It is also a reminder of how much full-time football can benefit a player and help them progress, preparing Kofi for a move to a Premier League club in England."