Asseyi appeared in different youth age groups for the French national team 42 times.

West Ham United have signed French forward Viviane Asseyi from Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old is the Hammers' seventh signing of the summer, and has previously played for clubs including Montpellier, Marseille and Bordeaux.

She has scored 12 goals in 55 appearances for France.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to play in the Women's Super League," said Asseyi.

"It's one of the best leagues in the world and it's a new challenge that I'm really looking forward to.

"It's really good to be in England - 'the country of football'.

She added: "I'm very fast and I love to score goals.

"I'm a technical player and I like to work hard for my team-mates. I can't wait to see what we can all achieve together."

Hammers boss Paul Konchesky said: "Viviane is a player that we've been looking at for quite a long time and we're really pleased that she's decided to join us.

"I believe that Viviane will add something different to our forward line. She's scored a lot of goals at both club and international level in the past and I'm excited to see her quality."